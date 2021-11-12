Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Dundee Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DC.A   CA2649011095

DUNDEE CORPORATION

(DC.A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dundee Corporation Declares Quarterly First Preference Shares, Series 2 Dividend

11/12/2021 | 10:37pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.PR.B) (“Dundee”) announced today that its board of directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33025 per cumulative 5-year rate reset first preference share, series 2 payable on December 31, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 17, 2021.

The dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of section 89 of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Greg DiTomaso
NATIONAL Public Relations
T: (416) 433-2801
E: gditomaso@dundeecorporation.com


All news about DUNDEE CORPORATION
10:37pDundee Corporation Declares Quarterly First Preference Shares, Series 2 Dividend
GL
10:37pDundee Corporation Declares Quarterly First Preference Shares, Series 3 Dividend
GL
10:36pDundee Corporation Announces Significant Progress on Company Transformation and Reports..
GL
01:29pDundee Precious Metals' Q3 Adjusted Earnings Up YoY Helped by Higher Copper Prices; Say..
MT
11/01Dundee Corporation Provides Target Release Date for Third Quarter 2021 Financial Result..
GL
10/28Dundee Announces Acquisition of Shares of Magna Mining Inc.
MT
10/28DUNDEE BRIEF : Announces Acquisition of Shares of Magna Mining Inc.
MT
10/28Dundee Corporation Announces Acquisition of Shares of Magna Mining Inc.
AQ
10/28AIB Group Names New Chairman
MT
10/22DUNDEE : Majority-Owned Unit Completes Sale of Cattle Business
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 32,4 M 25,8 M 19,2 M
Net income 2020 -65,4 M -52,1 M -38,8 M
Net cash 2020 70,2 M 55,9 M 41,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,01x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 152 M 121 M 90,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,50x
EV / Sales 2020 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart DUNDEE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Dundee Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUNDEE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Carter Goodman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lila Manassa Murphy CFO, Director & Executive VP
Peter B. Nixon Chairman
Alistair Murray Sinclair Independent Director
Andrew Thomas Molson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUNDEE CORPORATION16.55%121
CORTEVA, INC.23.17%34 762
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-3.68%16 952
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED-20.52%4 197
QL RESOURCES BERHAD-15.52%2 830
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.74.75%1 689