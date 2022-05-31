Dundee Corporation Portfolio Holding, TauRx Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Announces Move Toward Regulatory Submission Following Initial Data From LUCIDITY Trial

TORONTO, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (the “Corporation” or “Dundee”) today announces that TauRx Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (“TauRx”), a leader in tau-based research in Alzheimer’s, unveiled initial data from the randomised portion of their widely followed Phase 3 clinical trial, LUCIDITY (NCT03446001). Dundee holds 1,015,008 shares in TauRx. For a copy of TauRx’s official announcement, please visit:

https://ts-assets.ams3.cdn.digitaloceanspaces.com/mg/tx/pdfs/Lucidity-Data-Announcement.31May2022.for-website.pdf

TauRx Announcement Highlights:

LUCIDITY data suggest that participants receiving hydromethylthionine mesylate (“HMTM”) decline at a rate substantially less than is typical in Alzheimer’s based on published research.





Safety profile is favourable and consistent with previous HMTM studies.





TauRx will now pursue regulatory submission and coverage for HMTM.



TauRx reports their lead investigative oral drug, HMTM, was tested in 598 people afflicted with Alzheimer’s. TauRx announced participants of the 12-month blinded phase of the study have moved to an additional one-year open label phase.

According to TauRx’s announcement, Professor Claude Wischik, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of TauRx, commented: “The output indicates that participants receiving HMTM decline at a rate substantially less than is typical in Alzheimer’s based on published research. This was seen for both cognitive and functional endpoints across a broad range of severity from mild cognitive impairment (MCI) to moderate Alzheimer’s. Importantly, the safety profile is favourable and consistent with previous studies”.

TauRx advises their data analysis is ongoing and will be reported at a later date. Meanwhile, TauRx will be providing an update on their progress at the 35th Global Conference of Alzheimer’s Disease on June 9th, 2022.

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION:

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.

