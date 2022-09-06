Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Dundee Precious Metals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPM   CA2652692096

DUNDEE PRECIOUS METALS INC.

(DPM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-09-06 pm EDT
5.970 CAD   -0.17%
05:34pDUNDEE PRECIOUS METALS BRIEF : Company has initiated a search process to onboard a new CFO by year-end
MT
05:33pDUNDEE PRECIOUS METALS BRIEF : Announcing that Hume Kyle, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be Retiring from DPM at the End of 2022
MT
05:31pDundee Precious Metals Announces CFO Retirement
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dundee Precious Metals Announces CFO Retirement

09/06/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (“DPM” of “the Company”) today announced today that Hume Kyle, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), will be retiring from DPM at the end of 2022. The Company has initiated a search process to onboard a new CFO by year-end. During this process, Mr. Kyle will continue as CFO and has indicated he will provide his full support to ensure there is a smooth transition.

“As a member of DPM’s executive team, Hume provided a steady hand and strong leadership over our financial and commercial affairs, including helping to lead us through some challenging periods. His commitment to disciplined capital allocation, building our balance sheet strength and developing a highly capable finance organization have positioned us well to execute our strategy and generate significant value for our stakeholders,” said David Rae, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Hume has been a valued team member and colleague over the years, and I would like to personally thank him for his years of dedication and leadership.”

Hume Kyle stated, “It has been a privilege to serve as CFO of DPM over the past 11 plus years, to work with so many dedicated and talented people and to be part of DPM’s transformation into a high performing, financially strong mid-tier gold producer. I am looking forward to watching DPM achieve new heights and to having more time to pursue personal interests.”

Anthony Walsh, Chair of DPM’s Audit Committee, also expressed his sincere appreciation for Mr. Kyle’s contributions: “Hume consistently demonstrated his capability as a seasoned financial professional who developed a trusted working relationship with the Audit Committee. We are very appreciative of his contributions and sound advice over the years, as well as his ongoing support through this period of transition.”

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Ecuador and Serbia. The Company’s purpose is to unlock resources and generate value to thrive and grow together. This overall purpose is supported by a foundation of core values, which guides how the Company conducts its business and informs a set of complementary strategic pillars and objectives related to ESG, innovation, optimizing our existing portfolio, and growth. The Company’s resources are allocated in-line with its strategy to ensure that DPM delivers value for all of its stakeholders. DPM’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM).

For further information please contact:

David Rae
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (416) 365-5092
drae@dundeeprecious.com

Jennifer Cameron
Director, Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 219-6177
jcameron@dundeeprecious.com


All news about DUNDEE PRECIOUS METALS INC.
05:34pDUNDEE PRECIOUS METALS BRIEF : Company has initiated a search process to onboard a new CFO..
MT
05:33pDUNDEE PRECIOUS METALS BRIEF : Announcing that Hume Kyle, Executive Vice President and Chi..
MT
05:31pDundee Precious Metals Announces CFO Retirement
GL
05:31pDundee Precious Metals Announces CFO Retirement
GL
08/02National Bank Upgrades Dundee Precious Metals; Says Q2 Costs, Free Cash Flow Add Confid..
MT
07/29RBC Capital Markets Expects Neutral Reaction To Dundee Despite Q2 Earnings Miss
MT
07/29TRANSCRIPT : Dundee Precious Metals Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 29, 2022
CI
07/28Tranche Update on Dundee Precious Metals Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Februa..
CI
07/28Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mon..
CI
07/28Earnings Flash (DPM.TO) DUNDEE PRECIOUS METALS Posts Q2 Adjusted net earnings of US$33...
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DUNDEE PRECIOUS METALS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 588 M - -
Net income 2022 188 M - -
Net cash 2022 448 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 3,52%
Capitalization 867 M 867 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart DUNDEE PRECIOUS METALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUNDEE PRECIOUS METALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 4,55 $
Average target price 9,14 $
Spread / Average Target 101%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Rae President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hume D. Kyle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Peter Charles Gillin Chairman
Matthieu Risgallah Vice President-Technology
Micro Notle Vice President-Operational Excellence
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUNDEE PRECIOUS METALS INC.-23.53%867
BHP GROUP LIMITED15.53%130 502
RIO TINTO PLC-3.26%91 126
GLENCORE PLC25.75%70 614
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)84.97%48 911
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-8.19%38 686