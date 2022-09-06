Dundee Precious Metals Announces CFO Retirement

TORONTO, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (“DPM” of “the Company”) today announced today that Hume Kyle, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), will be retiring from DPM at the end of 2022. The Company has initiated a search process to onboard a new CFO by year-end. During this process, Mr. Kyle will continue as CFO and has indicated he will provide his full support to ensure there is a smooth transition.

“As a member of DPM’s executive team, Hume provided a steady hand and strong leadership over our financial and commercial affairs, including helping to lead us through some challenging periods. His commitment to disciplined capital allocation, building our balance sheet strength and developing a highly capable finance organization have positioned us well to execute our strategy and generate significant value for our stakeholders,” said David Rae, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Hume has been a valued team member and colleague over the years, and I would like to personally thank him for his years of dedication and leadership.”

Hume Kyle stated, “It has been a privilege to serve as CFO of DPM over the past 11 plus years, to work with so many dedicated and talented people and to be part of DPM’s transformation into a high performing, financially strong mid-tier gold producer. I am looking forward to watching DPM achieve new heights and to having more time to pursue personal interests.”

Anthony Walsh, Chair of DPM’s Audit Committee, also expressed his sincere appreciation for Mr. Kyle’s contributions: “Hume consistently demonstrated his capability as a seasoned financial professional who developed a trusted working relationship with the Audit Committee. We are very appreciative of his contributions and sound advice over the years, as well as his ongoing support through this period of transition.”

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Ecuador and Serbia. The Company’s purpose is to unlock resources and generate value to thrive and grow together. This overall purpose is supported by a foundation of core values, which guides how the Company conducts its business and informs a set of complementary strategic pillars and objectives related to ESG, innovation, optimizing our existing portfolio, and growth. The Company’s resources are allocated in-line with its strategy to ensure that DPM delivers value for all of its stakeholders. DPM’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM).

