    DPM   CA2652692096

DUNDEE PRECIOUS METALS INC.

(DPM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:15 2022-07-28 pm EDT
6.380 CAD   +2.41%
05:22pEarnings Flash (DPM.TO) DUNDEE PRECIOUS METALS Posts Q2 Adjusted net earnings of US$33.3 million or $0.17 per share
MT
05:21pDundee Precious Metals Declares Dividend
GL
05:21pDundee Precious Metals Announces 2022 Second Quarter Results; Delivers Another Strong Quarter of Free Cash Flow
GL
Dundee Precious Metals Declares Dividend

07/28/2022 | 05:21pm EDT
TORONTO, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (“DPM” of “the Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a third quarter dividend of US$0.04 per common share.

The dividend is payable on October 17, 2022, to shareholders of record as at 5:00 p.m. Toronto local time on September 30, 2022 and qualifies as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes.

Shareholders may elect to receive their dividend in U.S. or Canadian dollars by contacting their broker or, where applicable, Computershare Investor Services Inc., the Company’s registrar and transfer agent. If no election is made, residents of Canada will be paid in Canadian dollars and non-residents of Canada will be paid U.S. dollars. Dividends to be paid in Canadian dollars will be converted to Canadian dollars using the spot exchange rate on October 7, 2022.

Dividends paid to shareholders that are non-residents of Canada are generally subject to withholding tax unless reduced in accordance with the provisions of an applicable tax treaty.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Ecuador and Serbia. The Company’s purpose is to unlock resources and generate value to thrive and grow together. This overall purpose is supported by a foundation of core values, which guides how the Company conducts its business and informs a set of complementary strategic pillars and objectives related to ESG, innovation, optimizing our existing portfolio, and growth. The Company’s resources are allocated in-line with its strategy to ensure that DPM delivers value for all of its stakeholders. DPM’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM).

For further information please contact:

David Rae
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (416) 365-5092
drae@dundeeprecious.com

Hume Kyle
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (416) 365-5091
hkyle@dundeeprecious.com

Jennifer Cameron
Director, Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 219-6177
jcameron@dundeeprecious.com


© GlobeNewswire 2022
