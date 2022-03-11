Dundee Sustainable Technologies : DST Announces The Closing of CDN$635,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

March 11, 2022

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, March 1st, 2022 - Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc. ("DST" or the "Corporation") (CSE: DST) is pleased to announce that it has completed the closing of a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for total consideration of CDN$635,000 consisting of the issuance of 3,527,777 units (each a "Unit") at a price of 0.18$ per Unit of DST as listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). A Unit consists of one subordinate voting share (each a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling its holder to purchase a Share of the Corporation at a price of CDN$ 0.31per Share over a 5-year period following the closing of the Offering.



All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to regulatory approval and have a hold period of four months from the date of closing of the Offering. The proceeds of the financing will be affected to support commercial deployment of the technologies and for working capital.



The Offering securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or under any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, or delivered within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy such securities in the United States.