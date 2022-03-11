Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DST   CA2652822024

DUNDEE SUSTAINABLE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(DST)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dundee Sustainable Technologies : DST Announces The Closing of CDN$635,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

03/11/2022 | 09:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
DST Announces The Closing of CDN$635,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

March 11, 2022

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, March 1st, 2022 - Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc. ("DST" or the "Corporation") (CSE: DST) is pleased to announce that it has completed the closing of a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for total consideration of CDN$635,000 consisting of the issuance of 3,527,777 units (each a "Unit") at a price of 0.18$ per Unit of DST as listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). A Unit consists of one subordinate voting share (each a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling its holder to purchase a Share of the Corporation at a price of CDN$ 0.31per Share over a 5-year period following the closing of the Offering.


All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to regulatory approval and have a hold period of four months from the date of closing of the Offering. The proceeds of the financing will be affected to support commercial deployment of the technologies and for working capital.


The Offering securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or under any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, or delivered within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy such securities in the United States.

Back to news

Disclaimer

Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 14:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DUNDEE SUSTAINABLE TECHNOLOGIES INC.
09:40aDUNDEE SUSTAINABLE TECHNOLOGIES : DST Announces The Closing of CDN$635,000 Non-Brokered Pr..
PU
03/01DST Announces the Closing of Cdn$635,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing
AQ
03/01Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc. announced that it has received CAD 0.635 million i..
CI
2018DUNDEE SUSTAINABLE TECHNOLOGIES : DST Announces Filing of new US Patent for Treatment of A..
MW
2018DUNDEE SUSTAINABLE TECHNOLOGIES : Updates on the Construction of its Arsenic Plant
MW
2018DUNDEE SUSTAINABLE TECHNOLOGIES : announces agreement with the Government of Canada to sup..
MW
2018DUNDEE SUSTAINABLE TECHNOLOGIES : announces $1.25 million in SDTC funding
MW
2018DUNDEE SUSTAINABLE TECHNOLOGIES : announces cobalt piloting tests
MW
2018DUNDEE SUSTAINABLE TECHNOLOGIES : announces preliminary results of cobalt testing
MW
2017DUNDEE SUSTAINABLE TECHNOLOGIES : announces cobalt testing
MW
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3,22 M 2,52 M 2,52 M
Net income 2020 -1,34 M -1,05 M -1,05 M
Net Debt 2020 13,5 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -10,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15,3 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 24,5x
EV / Sales 2020 11,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 17,6%
Chart DUNDEE SUSTAINABLE TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Lemieux President & Chief Executive Officer
Arved Marin Chief Financial Officer
Hubert Romeo Marleau Chairman
Me Mario Jacob Independent Director
Jean-Marc Lalancette Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUNDEE SUSTAINABLE TECHNOLOGIES INC.0.00%12
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD-11.51%18 857
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-16.65%5 931
AURUBIS AG18.39%5 006
BAOJI TITANIUM INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-25.75%4 028
GUANGDONG JIAYUAN TECHNOLOGY CO.LTD.-24.52%3 510