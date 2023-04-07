Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Dune Acquisition Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DUNE   US2653341022

DUNE ACQUISITION CORPORATION

(DUNE)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  11:23:17 2023-04-05 am EDT
9.930 USD   +0.20%
05:06pDune Acquisition : Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Report - Form 8-K
PU
04:58pDune Acquisition Corp : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Review (form 8-K)
AQ
03/30Dune Acquisition Corp : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dune Acquisition : Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Report - Form 8-K

04/07/2023 | 05:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D)

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 7, 2023 (April 3, 2023)

Dune Acquisition Corporation

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-39819 85-1617911

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

700 S. Rosemary Avenue, Suite 204

West Palm Beach, FL

33401
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

(917)742-1904

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Units, each consisting of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant DUNEU The NasdaqStock Market LLC
Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share DUNE The NasdaqStock Market LLC
Warrants, each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A common stock, each at an exercise price of $11.50 per share DUNEW The NasdaqStock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 4.02 Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statements or a Related Audit Report or Completed Interim Review.

Dune Acquisition Corporation (the "Company") had previously recognized a liability upon closing of its initial public offering ("IPO") in December 2020 for a portion of the underwriter's commissions which was contingently payable upon closing of the Company's initial business combination, with the offsetting entry resulting in an initial discount to the securities sold in the initial public offering. The underwriter waived all claims to this deferred commission in June 2022. The Company recognized the waiver as an extinguishment, with a resulting non-operating gain recognized in its statement of operations for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2022. Upon subsequent review and analysis, management concluded that the Company should have recognized the extinguishment of the contingent liability as a credit to stockholders' deficit.

On April 3, 2023, the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors (the "Audit Committee"), after discussion with Company management, concluded that such misclassification was material with respect to the unaudited interim financial statements of the Company for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2022 included in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 17, 2022 and November 14, 2022, respectively, and such unaudited interim financial statements for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2022 should no longer be relied upon and that it is appropriate to restate them.

As a result, the Company intends to restate its financial statements as of and for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2022 in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, to be filed with the SEC (the "Form 10-K") as soon as practicable. The Form 10-K will correct the classification error described above.

The Company does not expect the restatement to have any impact on the Company's cash position or the cash held in the trust account established in connection with the IPO.

After re-evaluation, the Company's management has concluded that in light of the classification error described above, a material weakness existed in the Company's internal control over financial reporting during the affected period and that the Company's disclosure controls and procedures were not effective.

The Company and the Audit Committee have discussed the matters disclosed in this Current Report on Form 8-K pursuant to this Item 4.02 with WithumSmith+Brown, PC, the Company's independent registered public accounting firm.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

DUNE ACQUISITION CORPORATION
Date: April 7, 2023 By: /s/ Carter Glatt
Name: Carter Glatt
Title: Chief Executive Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Dune Acquisition Corporation published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 21:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DUNE ACQUISITION CORPORATION
05:06pDune Acquisition : Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Report - Form 8-K
PU
04:58pDune Acquisition Corp : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Review (for..
AQ
03/30Dune Acquisition Corp : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule..
AQ
02/07Dune Acquisition Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements an..
AQ
02/07Dune Acquisition Corporation Appoints Cecil White III to the Board of Directors
AQ
02/07Dune Acquisition Corporation Appoints Cecil White III to the Board of Directors
CI
01/27Dune Acquisition Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/27Dune Acquisition Corporation. Announces Resignation of Igor Fuks from the Board and the..
CI
01/13Dune Acquisition Corp : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule..
AQ
2022Dune Acquisition Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Mater..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 5,55 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,12 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 38,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 54,6 M 54,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 14,0%
Chart DUNE ACQUISITION CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Dune Acquisition Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Carter Glatt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Castaldy Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jeron Smith Independent Director
William Nance Independent Director
Cecil White Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUNE ACQUISITION CORPORATION0.00%55
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)11.32%62 318
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED6.62%24 371
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA4.99%12 038
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-6.81%10 271
LIFCO AB (PUBL)26.27%9 580
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer