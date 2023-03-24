Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNE   GB0005776561

DUNEDIN ENTERPRISE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(DNE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:54:14 2023-03-24 am EDT
551.60 GBX   -1.94%
10:26aDunedin Enterprise Investment Trust NAV goes up amid wind-down
AN
03:00aDunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC Proposes Final Dividend for the Year Ended 31 December 2022, Payable on 19 May 2023
CI
02/01Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust net asset value rises
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust NAV goes up amid wind-down

03/24/2023 | 10:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC on Friday said its net asset value per share increased during 2022, as its wind-down progresses.

The Edinburgh, Scotland-based investment fund, specializing in private equity finance, said its net asset value per share was 627.1 pence as at December 31, up from 558.8p at the same time in 2021. Meanwhile, its NAV total return for 2022 was 21.7%.

Dunedin said it returned a total of GBP47.4 million to shareholders this year as part of the company's wind-down, which was announced in May 2016.

Dunedin's 2022 pretax profit more than halved by 68% to GBP8.9 million from GBP27.6 million in 2021, as its total income dropped by 66% to GBP9.5 million from GBP28.2 million the year prior.

The company announced a final dividend of 25.0p, multiplying from 1.9p in 2021.

Looking ahead, Dunedin said it acknowledges the importance of monitoring its costs as the wind-down progresses. It also noted that it will also maintain its listed status.

Shares were down 1.9% at 551.60p in London on Friday afternoon.

By Sabrina Penty; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about DUNEDIN ENTERPRISE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
10:26aDunedin Enterprise Investment Trust NAV goes up amid wind-down
AN
03:00aDunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC Proposes Final Dividend for the Year Ended 31 D..
CI
02/01Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust net asset value rises
AN
2022DIRECTOR DEALINGS: New AJ Bell CEO sells GBP600,000 in shares
AN
2022IN BRIEF: Dunedin Enterprise announces results of GBP41 million tender
AN
2022Dunedin Enterprise's $49 Million Share Buyback Offer Oversubscribed
MT
2022UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022EARNINGS SUMMARY: Biotech Growth, Dunedin Enterprise net assets grow
AN
2022TRADING UPDATES: Fulham Shore revenue up; Vertu Motors makes buy
AN
2022UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 28,2 M 34,8 M 34,8 M
Net income 2021 28,0 M 34,5 M 34,5 M
Net cash 2021 12,6 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,96x
Yield 2021 6,45%
Capitalization 31,0 M 38,2 M 38,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 -13,2x
EV / Sales 2021 2,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 22,3%
Chart DUNEDIN ENTERPRISE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUNEDIN ENTERPRISE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Graeme Douglas Murray Director-Finance
Duncan William Allan Budge Chairman
Brian Finlayson Independent Non-Executive Director
Angela Claire Lane Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUNEDIN ENTERPRISE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC10.51%38
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC2.63%4 458
INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC-9.35%321
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP13.51%51
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer