Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust NAV goes up amid wind-down

(Alliance News) - Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC on Friday said its net asset value per share increased during 2022, as its wind-down progresses.

The Edinburgh, Scotland-based investment fund, specializing in private equity finance, said its net asset value per share was 627.1 pence as at December 31, up from 558.8p at the same time in 2021. Meanwhile, its NAV total return for 2022 was 21.7%.

Dunedin said it returned a total of GBP47.4 million to shareholders this year as part of the company's wind-down, which was announced in May 2016.

Dunedin's 2022 pretax profit more than halved by 68% to GBP8.9 million from GBP27.6 million in 2021, as its total income dropped by 66% to GBP9.5 million from GBP28.2 million the year prior.

The company announced a final dividend of 25.0p, multiplying from 1.9p in 2021.

Looking ahead, Dunedin said it acknowledges the importance of monitoring its costs as the wind-down progresses. It also noted that it will also maintain its listed status.

Shares were down 1.9% at 551.60p in London on Friday afternoon.

