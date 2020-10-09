Dunelm : Annual Report 2020

DUNELM GROUP PLC
ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS
for the period ended 27 June 2020
STRONGER TOGETHER
In 2020 we learned a lot about ourselves and, above all, that we are stronger together.
To respond to a challenge as all-encompassing as Covid-19 has required a huge effort from every one of our stakeholders. Our colleagues were more committed and adaptable than we could have imagined. Our customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities gave us huge support. Our business model has proven even more resilient than we had expected.
We have learned from our mistakes and from our moments of inspiration. Above all, during the most financially and emotionally challenging period
in Dunelm's history, we have learned that we are stronger together. Thank you to you all.
Nick Wilkinson
CEO
|
Dunelm Annual Report & Accounts 2020
|
01
STRONGER TOGETHER
CONTENTS
|
STRATEGIC
|
GOVERNANCE &
|
REPORT
|
REGULATORY INFORMATION
|
03
|
Stronger Together
|
80
|
Chairman's letter
|
03
|
2020 performance summary
|
82
|
Directors and officers
|
04
|
Chairman's statement
|
86
|
Corporate Governance Report
|
06
|
Making strategic progress whilst
|
86
|
Board leadership and company
|
|
navigating the Covid-19 crisis
|
|
purpose
|
08
|
Listening, learning and emerging as a
|
99
|
Division of responsibilities
|
|
stronger business
|
104
|
Composition, succession and
|
10
|
Business Model
|
|
evaluation
|
10
|
At a glance
|
112
|
Audit, risk and internal control
|
12
|
Our marketplace
|
120
|
Remuneration
|
14
|
Ambitions, purpose and strategy
|
156
|
Regulatory Information
|
16
|
Long-term thinking
|
156
|
Directors' Report
|
18
|
Key performance indicators
|
160
|
Statement of Directors'
|
20
|
Investment proposition
|
|
responsibilities
-
Business Review
-
Our six focus areas
-
Financial Review
-
Sustainability Review
-
Risks and Risk Management
-
Risk management
-
Principal risks and uncertainties
75 Going concern, viability and Section 172(1) statements
|
K E Y P E R F O R M A N C E
|
B U S I N E S S R E V I E W P 2 1
|
I N D I C A T O R S P 1 8
|
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS & COMPANY INFORMATION
-
Independent Auditors' Report
-
Consolidated Income Statement
-
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
-
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
-
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
-
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
-
Accounting Policies
181 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
198 Parent Company Statement of Financial Position
-
Parent Company Statement of Cash Flows
-
Parent Company Statement of Changes in Equity
-
Parent Company Accounting Policies
202 Notes to the Parent Company Financial Statements
-
Alternative Performance Measures
-
Advisers and Contacts
-
Places to shop
F I N A N C I A L R E V I E W P 2 8
02 Dunelm Annual Report & Accounts 2020
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
