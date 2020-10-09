Dunelm : Annual Report 2020

STRONGER TOGETHER

In 2020 we learned a lot about ourselves and, above all, that we are stronger together.

To respond to a challenge as all-encompassing as Covid-19 has required a huge effort from every one of our stakeholders. Our colleagues were more committed and adaptable than we could have imagined. Our customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities gave us huge support. Our business model has proven even more resilient than we had expected.

We have learned from our mistakes and from our moments of inspiration. Above all, during the most financially and emotionally challenging period

in Dunelm's history, we have learned that we are stronger together. Thank you to you all.

Nick Wilkinson

CEO