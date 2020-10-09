Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Dunelm Group plc    DNLM   GB00B1CKQ739

DUNELM GROUP PLC

(DNLM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/08 11:35:23 am
1561 GBX   +0.91%
02:10aDUNELM : Notice of AGM 2020
PU
02:10aDUNELM : Annual Report 2020
PU
09/10British stocks end lower as Brexit talks hit a snag
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Dunelm : Annual Report 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 02:10am EDT

DUNELM GROUP PLC

ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS

for the period ended 27 June 2020

STRONGER TOGETHER

In 2020 we learned a lot about ourselves and, above all, that we are stronger together.

To respond to a challenge as all-encompassing as Covid-19 has required a huge effort from every one of our stakeholders. Our colleagues were more committed and adaptable than we could have imagined. Our customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities gave us huge support. Our business model has proven even more resilient than we had expected.

We have learned from our mistakes and from our moments of inspiration. Above all, during the most financially and emotionally challenging period

in Dunelm's history, we have learned that we are stronger together. Thank you to you all.

Nick Wilkinson

CEO

Report Strategic

Dunelm Annual Report & Accounts 2020

01

STRONGER TOGETHER

CONTENTS

STRATEGIC

GOVERNANCE &

REPORT

REGULATORY INFORMATION

03

Stronger Together

80

Chairman's letter

03

2020 performance summary

82

Directors and officers

04

Chairman's statement

86

Corporate Governance Report

06

Making strategic progress whilst

86

Board leadership and company

navigating the Covid-19 crisis

purpose

08

Listening, learning and emerging as a

99

Division of responsibilities

stronger business

104

Composition, succession and

10

Business Model

evaluation

10

At a glance

112

Audit, risk and internal control

12

Our marketplace

120

Remuneration

14

Ambitions, purpose and strategy

156

Regulatory Information

16

Long-term thinking

156

Directors' Report

18

Key performance indicators

160

Statement of Directors'

20

Investment proposition

responsibilities

  1. Business Review
  1. Our six focus areas
  2. Financial Review
  1. Sustainability Review
  1. Risks and Risk Management
  1. Risk management
  1. Principal risks and uncertainties

75 Going concern, viability and Section 172(1) statements

K E Y P E R F O R M A N C E

B U S I N E S S R E V I E W P 2 1

I N D I C A T O R S P 1 8

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS & COMPANY INFORMATION

  1. Independent Auditors' Report
  1. Consolidated Income Statement
  1. Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
  2. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
  3. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
  4. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
  5. Accounting Policies

181 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

198 Parent Company Statement of Financial Position

  1. Parent Company Statement of Cash Flows
  2. Parent Company Statement of Changes in Equity
  3. Parent Company Accounting Policies

202 Notes to the Parent Company Financial Statements

  1. Alternative Performance Measures
  2. Advisers and Contacts
  3. Places to shop

F I N A N C I A L R E V I E W P 2 8

02 Dunelm Annual Report & Accounts 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dunelm Group plc published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 06:09:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DUNELM GROUP PLC
02:10aDUNELM : Notice of AGM 2020
PU
02:10aDUNELM : Annual Report 2020
PU
09/10British stocks end lower as Brexit talks hit a snag
RE
09/10DUNELM : Prelim results 2020
PU
09/10DUNELM : expects to resume dividend next year on post-lockdown recovery
RE
09/07DUNELM GROUP PLC : annual earnings release
09/01LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 falls to 15-week low after best August since 20..
RE
09/01FTSE 100 falls to 15-week low after best August since 2014
RE
09/01DFS FURNITURE : Dunelm posts strong sales from pent up demand during lockdown
RE
07/15DUNELM : set for fall in annual profits, says demand recovering
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 060 M 1 373 M 1 373 M
Net income 2020 86,5 M 112 M 112 M
Net cash 2020 17,6 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 36,2x
Yield 2020 0,20%
Capitalization 3 158 M 4 082 M 4 091 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,96x
EV / Sales 2021 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 53,7%
Chart DUNELM GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Dunelm Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUNELM GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1 203,00 GBX
Last Close Price 1 561,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 2,50%
Spread / Average Target -22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -64,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Guy Wilkinson Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Adderley President
Andrew Harrison Non-Executive Chairman
Laura Carr Chief Financial Officer & Director
Chris Shaw Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUNELM GROUP PLC35.03%4 082
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.25.81%23 004
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.31.71%7 690
RH76.15%7 339
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.25.78%2 708
AT HOME GROUP INC.249.45%1 235
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group