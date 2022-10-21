Dunelm : Consent letter

5 The North Colonnade
Canary Wharf
London E14 4BB
United Kingdom
Tel +44 (0)20 7623 2323
CONSENT LETTER
STRICTLY PRIVATE & CONFIDENTIAL
To: Independent Directors of Dunelm Group plc
Dunelm Group plc
Watermead Business Park
Syston
Leicestershire LE7 1AD
19 October 2022
Dear Sirs / Madams,
AGM Circular - Consent
We refer to the AGM circular to be published by Dunelm Group plc (the "Company") proposed to be issued on or around 20 October 2022 in relation to the Annual General Meeting of the Company, a draft of which is attached hereto for identification purposes.
We hereby confirm that we have given and not withdrawn our consent to the publication of the AGM circular with the inclusion of the references to our name in the form and context in which they appear.
This letter is for your information only and should not be relied upon by any other person.
Yours faithfully,
……………………..
Name: Callum West, Director
For and on behalf of Barclays Bank PLC, acting through its Investment Bank
Barclays Bank PLC. Authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority (Financial Services Register No. 122702).
Registered in England. Registered No. 1026167. Registered Office: 1 Churchill Place, London E14 5HP.
Disclaimer
Dunelm Group plc published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 06:09:03 UTC.