Dunelm : Consent letter

10/21/2022
5 The North Colonnade

Canary Wharf

London E14 4BB

United Kingdom

Tel +44 (0)20 7623 2323

CONSENT LETTER

STRICTLY PRIVATE & CONFIDENTIAL

To: Independent Directors of Dunelm Group plc

Dunelm Group plc

Watermead Business Park

Syston

Leicestershire LE7 1AD

19 October 2022

Dear Sirs / Madams,

AGM Circular - Consent

We refer to the AGM circular to be published by Dunelm Group plc (the "Company") proposed to be issued on or around 20 October 2022 in relation to the Annual General Meeting of the Company, a draft of which is attached hereto for identification purposes.

We hereby confirm that we have given and not withdrawn our consent to the publication of the AGM circular with the inclusion of the references to our name in the form and context in which they appear.

This letter is for your information only and should not be relied upon by any other person.

Yours faithfully,

……………………..

Name: Callum West, Director

For and on behalf of Barclays Bank PLC, acting through its Investment Bank

Barclays Bank PLC. Authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority (Financial Services Register No. 122702).

Registered in England. Registered No. 1026167. Registered Office: 1 Churchill Place, London E14 5HP.

Disclaimer

Dunelm Group plc published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 06:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
