Dunelm : Existing Articles

|
51.
|
Directors need not be members ...........................................................................................................
|
21
|
52.
|
Election of directors by the Company .................................................................................................
|
22
|
52A.
|
Election of independent directors........................................................................................................
|
22
|
53.
|
Separate resolutions for election of each director................................................................................
|
22
|
54.
|
The board's power to appoint directors ...............................................................................................
|
22
|
55.
|
Retirement of directors........................................................................................................................
|
22
|
56.
|
Removal of directors ...........................................................................................................................
|
23
|
57.
|
Vacation of office of director ..............................................................................................................
|
23
|
58.
|
Executive directors ..............................................................................................................................
|
24
|
59.
|
Power to appoint alternate directors ....................................................................................................
|
24
|
60.
|
Directors' fees ......................................................................................................................................
|
25
|
61.
|
Special remuneration...........................................................................................................................
|
25
|
62.
|
Expenses..............................................................................................................................................
|
25
|
63.
|
Pensions and other benefits .................................................................................................................
|
25
|
64.
|
General powers of the board to manage the Company's business.......................................................
|
25
|
65.
|
Power to act notwithstanding vacancy ................................................................................................
|
25
|
66.
|
Provisions for employees ....................................................................................................................
|
26
|
67.
|
Power to borrow money ......................................................................................................................
|
26
|
68.
|
Delegation to individual directors .......................................................................................................
|
29
|
69.
|
Committees..........................................................................................................................................
|
29
|
70.
|
Local boards ........................................................................................................................................
|
29
|
71.
|
Powers of attorney...............................................................................................................................
|
30
|
72.
|
Directors' interests other than in relation to transactions or arrangements with the Company............
|
30
|
73.
|
Declaration of interests other than in relation to transactions or arrangements with the Company ....
|
31
|
74.
|
Declaration of interests in a proposed transaction or arrangement with the Company .......................
|
31
|
75.
|
Declaration of interest in an existing transaction or arrangement with the Company .........................
|
31
|
76.
|
Provisions applicable to declarations of interest .................................................................................
|
31
|
77.
|
Directors' interests and voting .............................................................................................................
|
32
|
78.
|
Board meetings....................................................................................................................................
|
34
|
79.
|
Notice of board meetings.....................................................................................................................
|
34
|
80.
|
Quorum................................................................................................................................................
|
35
|
81.
|
Chairman or deputy chairman to preside.............................................................................................
|
35
|
82.
|
Competence of board meetings ...........................................................................................................
|
35
|
83.
|
Voting..................................................................................................................................................
|
35
|
84.
|
Telephone/electronic board meetings..................................................................................................
|
35
|
85.
|
Resolutions without meetings .............................................................................................................
|
35
|
86.
|
Validity of acts of directors in spite of formal defect..........................................................................
|
36
|
87.
|
Minutes................................................................................................................................................
|
36
|
88.
|
Secretary..............................................................................................................................................
|
36
|
89.
|
Issue of share certificates ....................................................................................................................
|
36
|
90.
|
Charges for and replacement of certificates ........................................................................................
|
37
|
91.
|
Lien on partly paid shares....................................................................................................................
|
37
|
92.
|
Enforcement of lien .............................................................................................................................
|
37
|
93.
|
Calls.....................................................................................................................................................
|
38
|
94.
|
Interest on calls....................................................................................................................................
|
39
|
95.
|
Sums treated as calls............................................................................................................................
|
39
|
96.
|
Power to differentiate ..........................................................................................................................
|
39
|
97.
|
Payment of calls in advance ................................................................................................................
|
39
|
98.
|
Notice of unpaid calls..........................................................................................................................
|
39
|
99.
|
Forfeiture on non-compliance with notice...........................................................................................
|
39
|
100.
|
Power to annul forfeiture or surrender ................................................................................................
|
40
|
101.
|
Disposal of forfeited or surrendered shares.........................................................................................
|
40
|
102.
|
Arrears to be paid notwithstanding forfeiture or surrender .................................................................
|
40
|
103.
|
Seal ......................................................................................................................................................
|
40
|
104.
|
Declaration of dividends by the Company ..........................................................................................
|
41
|
105.
|
Fixed and interim dividends ................................................................................................................
|
41