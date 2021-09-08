Dunelm : Prelim Results Presentation 2021

•
2
3
A N N U A L R E S U L T S - F Y 2 1
+26.3% +115% +8.5% +160bps
Total sales
Digital sales
Active
Market share
customer
growth
growth1
growth3
growth2
£157.8m +130bps £108.5m 100p
Profit before
Gross margin
Free cash flow4
Total dividends
tax
increase
repayment of lease liabilities
4
• Created >700 new jobs1
• Improved experience and
• £1.3m raised for Macmillan during
• Received second 'thank you'
satisfaction across all digital
our partnership
channels
bonus
• Launched a new partnership with
• Focus and progress on inclusion
• Maintained high standards and
Mind, chosen by colleagues
perception of safety in-store
& diversity and mental health
• Facebook groups supporting local
goals
• Enhanced our product and
community causes
services proposition
•
Significant volume growth
Committed to Net Zero Pathway
Record profitability and continued
Paid in full
Stretching Scope 1, 2 and 3 targets
strong cash flow generation
Reinstated ordinary dividends
Worked together through
in place
Moved forward significantly on
Announced special dividend
supply chain disruption
sustainability plans
A N N U A L R E S U L T S - F Y 2 1 1 Increase in total reported average headcount - FY20 to FY21
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
