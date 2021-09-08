Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Dunelm Group plc
  News
  Summary
    DNLM   GB00B1CKQ739

DUNELM GROUP PLC

(DNLM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 09/08 06:07:14 am
1418.5 GBX   +10.30%
05:42aDUNELM : Prelim Results Presentation 2021
PU
04:15aUK shares fall as financials, consumer staples weigh; Dunelm Group jumps
RE
03:17aDUNELM : UK's Dunelm sets special dividend as online sales surge
RE
Dunelm : Prelim Results Presentation 2021

09/08/2021 | 05:42am EDT
2

3

A N N U A L R E S U L T S - F Y 2 1

+26.3% +115% +8.5% +160bps

Total sales

Digital sales

Active

Market share

customer

growth

growth1

growth3

growth2

£157.8m +130bps £108.5m 100p

Profit before

Gross margin

Free cash flow4

Total dividends

tax

increase

  1. Digital includes home delivery, Click & Collect (or Reserve & Collect before October 2019) and tablet-based sales in store
  2. Unique active customers who have shopped in the 12 months to June 2021, based on management estimates using Barclays data
  3. GlobalData UK homewares market, July 2020 to June 2021. Market share for this period was 9.1%
  4. Free cash flow is defined as net cash generated from operating activities less capex (net of disposals), net interest paid, interest on lease liabilities and

repayment of lease liabilities

4

A N N U A L R E S U L T S - F Y 2 1

• Created >700 new jobs1

• Improved experience and

• £1.3m raised for Macmillan during

• Received second 'thank you'

satisfaction across all digital

our partnership

channels

bonus

• Launched a new partnership with

• Focus and progress on inclusion

• Maintained high standards and

Mind, chosen by colleagues

perception of safety in-store

& diversity and mental health

• Facebook groups supporting local

goals

• Enhanced our product and

community causes

services proposition

Significant volume growth

Committed to Net Zero Pathway

Record profitability and continued

Paid in full

Stretching Scope 1, 2 and 3 targets

strong cash flow generation

Reinstated ordinary dividends

Worked together through

in place

Moved forward significantly on

Announced special dividend

supply chain disruption

sustainability plans

A N N U A L R E S U L T S - F Y 2 1 1 Increase in total reported average headcount - FY20 to FY21

5

Disclaimer

Dunelm Group plc published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 09:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 310 M 1 803 M 1 803 M
Net income 2021 120 M 165 M 165 M
Net cash 2021 9,68 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Yield 2021 2,54%
Capitalization 2 607 M 3 593 M 3 588 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,98x
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 55,6%
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Guy Wilkinson Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Adderley President
Laura Carr Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Harrison Non-Executive Chairman
William Reeve Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUNELM GROUP PLC6.02%3 593
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.23%21 872
RH48.43%13 970
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.75.97%12 880
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.41.84%2 617
AT HOME GROUP INC.0.00%2 412