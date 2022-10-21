Advanced search
Dunelm : Sustainability report 2022

10/21/2022
DUNELM GROUP PLC

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022

Now and for

generations

to come

Sustainability Report 2022

A welcome from our CEO

This Sustainability Report 2022 complements information in our Annual Report and Accounts 2022. This report goes into more detail about the progress towards our Pathway to Zero ambitions over the last year, and where we will focus in the coming year.

FOCUS AND APPROACH

In last year's Annual Report, I updated you on the launch of our Pathway to Zero strategy - a new way of organising our activities across three areas (Carbon reduction, Circular economy and Community). This strategy is designed to accelerate progress by allocating responsibility to Executive Board members who are best placed to drive the actions which will most effectively reduce our carbon emissions and other environmental impacts.

This activity sits alongside well- established processes, which ensure that our social and governance responsibilities for colleagues, health and safety, community, compliance and reputational matters are embedded into our day-to-day activities.

LONG-TERM THINKING

Sustainability can mean different things to different people and we continue to work hard to explain to our key stakeholders - customers, suppliers, colleagues, communities and shareholders - how we think about sustainability at Dunelm. I always use

our purpose as a starting point - to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come - which makes us think about the long term and how we grow and develop our business in a sustainable way. Operating in a sustainable way also links to our ambition to 'be a good company', for example, the way we treat and reward our colleagues and how we aim to make a positive social and environmental impact in our communities. Acting responsibly and sustainably is also a competitive advantage - it underpins our brand and customer proposition, allows us to attract and retain customers and colleagues, strengthens our supplier partnerships and helps us to secure long-term investment and funding.

INCREASED COMMITMENT AND RESOURCE

In the past year, we have invested in new colleagues, bringing sustainability expertise into the business in areas such as carbon reduction, ethical supply chain and sustainable materials. We have also ensured that colleagues on our Pathway to Zero working groups are

given both time and resource to debate and implement their ideas. I hope I have also played my part in raising the profile of sustainability across the business by heading up the Pathway to Zero Steering Group and sharing my passion on this topic. We have also signalled our commitment to our financial community

  • linking sustainability metrics to long- term Director remuneration and to our Revolving Credit Facility.

IMPROVE-INNOVATE-ADVOCATE

We are committed to improving and innovating in our own operations and along our supply chains. However, it has become increasingly apparent that to meet our own net zero goals - and those of the UK Government - we must work with industry partners, suppliers and others to speed up the process. Our collaboration with Textiles 2030 this year has considerably improved our understanding of environmental impacts in our textile raw material sourcing, for example, and we also joined the Aldersgate Group, working with them to advocate for a greener grid. We have continued to work with the British Retail Consortium, fully supporting their Climate Action Roadmap.

A

D

V

O

I

C

ATE

N

N

O

V

I

AT E

M

P

R

OV E

02

DUNELM GROUP PLC

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022

LOOKING AFTER OUR

COLLEAGUES

We are committed to making our colleagues feel welcome, engaged, safe and fairly rewarded, wherever they work in our business. The past year has seen an increase in the level of violence and abuse directed at shop workers and contact centre teams by members of the public. Senior management receives a weekly report and we have been shocked and concerned by the number and severity of incidents.

We have invested in training and protective measures to support our colleagues, such as increased security guarding and radio messaging systems, and have supported the British Retail Consortium's campaign for tougher policing and sanctions.

Looking after the mental and financial health and wellbeing of our colleagues has always been a top priority, as is evidenced by examples shared in this report. This year we know that the cost of living squeeze will affect many colleagues and their families. We have purposely given our hourly-paid colleagues a higher pay increase than other colleagues this year, and have increased the level of support for their financial wellbeing, including a one-on- one conversation with each of our hourly-paid colleagues and easier and wider access to education, third- party support and our Colleague Support Fund.

Alongside this, we continued to roll out our diversity and inclusion training, and our colleague network groups made their mark in their first full year, helping to shape new policies and raise awareness by sharing 'lived experiences'.

We also reinforced the importance of our shared values by embedding them into a new behavioural framework and we continued our drive to 'grow our own' by better identifying and developing colleague talent.

LISTENING AND LEARNING

I would like to thank all Dunelm colleagues and partners for their fantastic efforts in moving us forward this year. We still have a long way to go - we need to listen and learn, take advice, revisit assumptions and invest more; but most of all we have to keep up the energy, enthusiasm and genuine excitement that our colleagues have for creating an increasingly circular business that has a positive impact

on society.

Nick

Nick Wilkinson

Chief Executive Officer

How we organise ourselves on sustainability

Our overall approach to sustainability is championed by our CEO, who delegates responsibility to

Executive Board members, supported by our Head of Climate Change on our Pathway to Zero strategy

Our approach to managing sustainability is collaborative and iterative, recognising the

different levels of maturity of our existing structures and the overlapping nature of the topics.

Pathway to Zero strategy

Colleague and Legal

Specific strategy and governance created to drive our approach to climate

Ongoing focus to care for our colleagues and

change, with a focus on reducing carbon emissions and developing a circular

to keep our business and relationships safe,

economy mindset

implemented through established structures

and policies

Doing the

Carbon reduction

Circular economy

Community

Colleagues

right thing

Executive Board responsibilities for key stakeholder and sustainability focus areas,

supported by other members of Executive Board

CFO

Commercial

Customer

Stores and

Company

Director

Director

People Director

Secretary

• Carbon reduction

• Suppliers

• Customers

• Colleagues

• Anti-Bribery

• Operational waste

• Responsible sourcing

• Community

• Colleague/Supplier

• CFO is also responsible

• Circular economy

• Take-back, repair

Codes of Conduct

for tax and supplier

and re-use

• Health and safety

payments

• Privacy

Guided by our purpose and shared values

DUNELM GROUP PLC

03

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022

Sustainability Report 2022

Sustainability metrics, targets and progress

Primary sustainability metrics and targets that we focus on most across our business, and secondary ones that support longer-term goals.

Carbon reduction

PRIMARY METRICS

SECONDARY METRICS

FY22

FY22

Base year

Target performance

Page

Base year

Target performance

Page

PATHWAY TO ZERO SCOPE 1

Scope 1 CO2e

FY19

50%

13.4%

9

reduction by

increase

2030

Scope 1 CO2e/£m

FY19

24%

19.6%

9

sales

reduction by

reduction

LTIP

RCF

FY24

PATHWAY TO ZERO SCOPE 2

Continue to purchase

Annual

100%

99.7%

10

renewable electricity

electricity

from

renewable

sources

PATHWAY TO ZERO SCOPE 3

Scope 3 CO2e

FY19

50%

Ongoing

11

reduction by

2030

OPERATIONAL WASTE

% of operational

Annual

80% in FY22

79.8%

14

waste recycled

% of waste diverted

Annual

98% in FY22

96.2%

14

from landfill

Natural gas CO2e

FY19

8% reduction

29.8%

9

by FY22

reduction

HDN network CO2e

FY19

25%

21%

emissions/delivery

reduction by

reduction

FY25

9

Company car fleet

Annual

Reduce by

7.6%

emissions

2% each year

reduction

to FY25

9

Like-for-like

FY19

Maintain at or

2%

electricity

below

reduction

consumption

FY19 levels

9

Related commitments: British Retail Consortium's Climate Action Roadmap to achieve net zero by 2040; commitment to work towards Textiles 2030's targets as a Textiles 2030 signatory.

Related policies:

POLICY

  • Plastics and packaging policy
  • Environmental policy

Key

BONUS

Remuneration metric used for bonus

Remuneration metric used for long-term

LTIP incentive plan

RCF

Revolving Credit Facility target

  1. See Remuneration Report in our FY22 Annual Report and Accounts.
    All policies available on corporate.dunelm.com.

INDEPENDENT ASSURANCE

We engaged Ernst & Young LLP to provide limited assurance for FY22 over the key performance metrics which are linked to our Revolving Credit Facility (RCF). These are marked with green RCF flags on pages 4 and 5 of this report. The full assurance statement and the Basis of Reporting documents that were applied in preparing these metrics are both available online on our corporate website: corporate.dunelm. com. The full assurance statement is also available on pages 50 to 51 of this document.

IN FY22 WE ENGAGED WITH THE FOLLOWING ORGANISATIONS:

Copyright ©2022 Sustainalytics. All rights reserved. Such information and data are proprietary of Sustainalytics and/or its third party suppliers (Third Party Data) and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not constitute an endorsement of any product or project, nor an investment advice and are not warranted to be complete, timely, accurate or suitable for a particular purpose. Their use is subject to conditions available at legal disclaimers.

The use by Dunelm of any MSCI ESG Research LLC or its affiliates ('MSCI') data, and the use of MSCI logos, trademarks, service marks or index names herein, do not constitute a sponsorship, endorsement, recommendation, or promotion of Dunelm by MSCI.

MSCI services and data are the property of MSCI or its information providers, and are provided 'as-is' and without warranty. MSCI names and logos are trademarks or service marks of MSCI.

04

DUNELM GROUP PLC

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022

Circular economy

PRIMARY METRICS

FY22

Base year

Target

performance

Page

TAKE-BACK

% of own brand

N/A

50% by FY24

61.3%

27

products for which

we offer an easy-to-

use take-back service

LTIP

RCF

PLASTIC AND PACKAGING

Volume of own brand

FY20

Reduce by

22.7%

24, 25

plastic packaging

7.5% by FY22

reduction

used/£1 sales

and by 20%

LTIP

RCF

by FY24

% of recycled content

-

30% by FY22

15.0%

25

used in own brand

and by 50%

plastic packaging

by FY25

% of own brand

-

100% by

Ongoing

-

cardboard packaging

FY25

from sustainable

sources

RESPONSIBLE SOURCING

% of 'More

-

80% by FY24

30.0%

19, 20,

Responsibly Sourced

and 100%

21

Cotton' in own

by FY25

brand range

LTIP

RCF

% of 'More

-

50% by FY25

7.1%

20, 21

Responsibly Sourced

Timber' in own

brand range

% of palm oil used

Annual

100%

90.1%

21

in Dunelm/Pausa

products that is

sustainably sourced

(RSPO)

% of Tier 1 factory

-

100%

97.9%

22

base for own brand

products with audits

not more than two

years old

SECONDARY METRICS

FY22

Base year

Target

performance

Page

Launch plastic

-

FY25

N/A for

-

packaging take-back

FY22

scheme

by FY25**

Launch fully-closed

-

FY30

N/A for

-

packaging loop,

FY22

reproducing Dunelm

packaging**

% of own brand

-

100% by

N/A in

-

packaging fully

FY25

FY22

recyclable**

% of timber fully

-

100%

76%

20

verified to be from

legally harvested

sources

% of recycled

-

80% by

Report next

13

polyester in own

FY25

year

brand products

Related policies:

POLICY

  • Plastics and packaging policy
  • Responsible cotton policy
  • Responsible timber policy
  • Responsible palm oil sourcing policy
  • Responsible animal welfare policy
  • Ethical Code of Conduct for suppliers and partners
  • Slavery and Human Trafficking Statement and modern slavery policy
  • Whistleblowing policy
  • Code of Business Conduct
  • Longer-termtargets under Circular economy that also support our Carbon reduction targets.

% of low- or medium-

-

90%

73.9%

22

risk audits

Community

PRIMARY METRICS

FY22

FY22

Base year

Target

performance

Page

Base year

Target

performance

Page

COMMUNITY

CUSTOMERS

Charitable funds

Annual

Year-on-year

£52k

31, 32

Net promoter score

Annual

Year-on-year

4.2%

29

raised

improvement

increase

(NPS)

improvement

reduction

COLLEAGUES

BONUS

Colleague net

Annual

Year-on-year

1%

40

Unique active

Annual

Year-on-year

8.5%

-

promoter score

improvement

improvement

customer growth

improvement

improvement

(eNPS)

Related policies:

BONUS

POLICY

Reportable accidents

Annual

Year-on-year

Reduction

47

• Health & Safety Policy

• Anti-corruption and

under RIDDOR1

reduction

of 9

Statement

anti-bribery policy

Number of targeted

Annual

At least 90%

82.3%

49

• Dunelm Colleague Code

• Tax Strategy

colleagues

of targeted

of Conduct

• Code of Business

completing training

colleagues

in anti-bribery, anti-

• Whistleblowing policy

Conduct

fraud and tax evasion

1. Reporting of Injuries, Diseases and Dangerous Occurrences Regulations 2013.

05

DUNELM GROUP PLC

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dunelm Group plc published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 06:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
