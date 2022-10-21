Dunelm : Sustainability report 2022

This Sustainability Report 2022 complements information in our Annual Report and Accounts 2022. This report goes into more detail about the progress towards our Pathway to Zero ambitions over the last year, and where we will focus in the coming year.

FOCUS AND APPROACH In last year's Annual Report, I updated you on the launch of our Pathway to Zero strategy - a new way of organising our activities across three areas (Carbon reduction, Circular economy and Community). This strategy is designed to accelerate progress by allocating responsibility to Executive Board members who are best placed to drive the actions which will most effectively reduce our carbon emissions and other environmental impacts. This activity sits alongside well- established processes, which ensure that our social and governance responsibilities for colleagues, health and safety, community, compliance and reputational matters are embedded into our day-to-day activities. LONG-TERM THINKING Sustainability can mean different things to different people and we continue to work hard to explain to our key stakeholders - customers, suppliers, colleagues, communities and shareholders - how we think about sustainability at Dunelm. I always use

our purpose as a starting point - to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come - which makes us think about the long term and how we grow and develop our business in a sustainable way. Operating in a sustainable way also links to our ambition to 'be a good company', for example, the way we treat and reward our colleagues and how we aim to make a positive social and environmental impact in our communities. Acting responsibly and sustainably is also a competitive advantage - it underpins our brand and customer proposition, allows us to attract and retain customers and colleagues, strengthens our supplier partnerships and helps us to secure long-term investment and funding. INCREASED COMMITMENT AND RESOURCE In the past year, we have invested in new colleagues, bringing sustainability expertise into the business in areas such as carbon reduction, ethical supply chain and sustainable materials. We have also ensured that colleagues on our Pathway to Zero working groups are