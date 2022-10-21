Dunelm : Sustainability report 2022

This Sustainability Report 2022 complements information in our Annual Report and Accounts 2022. This report goes into more detail about the progress towards our Pathway to Zero ambitions over the last year, and where we will focus in the coming year.
FOCUS AND APPROACH
In last year's Annual Report, I updated you on the launch of our Pathway to Zero strategy - a new way of organising our activities across three areas (Carbon reduction, Circular economy and Community). This strategy is designed to accelerate progress by allocating responsibility to Executive Board members who are best placed to drive the actions which will most effectively reduce our carbon emissions and other environmental impacts.
This activity sits alongside well- established processes, which ensure that our social and governance responsibilities for colleagues, health and safety, community, compliance and reputational matters are embedded into our day-to-day activities.
LONG-TERM THINKING
Sustainability can mean different things to different people and we continue to work hard to explain to our key stakeholders - customers, suppliers, colleagues, communities and shareholders - how we think about sustainability at Dunelm. I always use
our purpose as a starting point - to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come - which makes us think about the long term and how we grow and develop our business in a sustainable way. Operating in a sustainable way also links to our ambition to 'be a good company', for example, the way we treat and reward our colleagues and how we aim to make a positive social and environmental impact in our communities. Acting responsibly and sustainably is also a competitive advantage - it underpins our brand and customer proposition, allows us to attract and retain customers and colleagues, strengthens our supplier partnerships and helps us to secure long-term investment and funding.
INCREASED COMMITMENT AND RESOURCE
In the past year, we have invested in new colleagues, bringing sustainability expertise into the business in areas such as carbon reduction, ethical supply chain and sustainable materials. We have also ensured that colleagues on our Pathway to Zero working groups are
given both time and resource to debate and implement their ideas. I hope I have also played my part in raising the profile of sustainability across the business by heading up the Pathway to Zero Steering Group and sharing my passion on this topic. We have also signalled our commitment to our financial community
linking sustainability metrics to long- term Director remuneration and to our Revolving Credit Facility.
IMPROVE-INNOVATE-ADVOCATE
We are committed to improving and innovating in our own operations and along our supply chains. However, it has become increasingly apparent that to meet our own net zero goals - and those of the UK Government - we must work with industry partners, suppliers and others to speed up the process. Our collaboration with Textiles 2030 this year has considerably improved our understanding of environmental impacts in our textile raw material sourcing, for example, and we also joined the Aldersgate Group, working with them to advocate for a greener grid. We have continued to work with the British Retail Consortium, fully supporting their Climate Action Roadmap.
LOOKING AFTER OUR
COLLEAGUES
We are committed to making our colleagues feel welcome, engaged, safe and fairly rewarded, wherever they work in our business. The past year has seen an increase in the level of violence and abuse directed at shop workers and contact centre teams by members of the public. Senior management receives a weekly report and we have been shocked and concerned by the number and severity of incidents.
We have invested in training and protective measures to support our colleagues, such as increased security guarding and radio messaging systems, and have supported the British Retail Consortium's campaign for tougher policing and sanctions.
Looking after the mental and financial health and wellbeing of our colleagues has always been a top priority, as is evidenced by examples shared in this report. This year we know that the cost of living squeeze will affect many colleagues and their families. We have purposely given our hourly-paid colleagues a higher pay increase than other colleagues this year, and have increased the level of support for their financial wellbeing, including a one-on- one conversation with each of our hourly-paid colleagues and easier and wider access to education, third- party support and our Colleague Support Fund.
Alongside this, we continued to roll out our diversity and inclusion training, and our colleague network groups made their mark in their first full year, helping to shape new policies and raise awareness by sharing 'lived experiences'.
We also reinforced the importance of our shared values by embedding them into a new behavioural framework and we continued our drive to 'grow our own' by better identifying and developing colleague talent.
LISTENING AND LEARNING
I would like to thank all Dunelm colleagues and partners for their fantastic efforts in moving us forward this year. We still have a long way to go - we need to listen and learn, take advice, revisit assumptions and invest more; but most of all we have to keep up the energy, enthusiasm and genuine excitement that our colleagues have for creating an increasingly circular business that has a positive impact
on society.
Nick
Nick Wilkinson
Chief Executive Officer
How we organise ourselves on sustainability
Our overall approach to sustainability is championed by our CEO, who delegates responsibility to
Executive Board members, supported by our Head of Climate Change on our Pathway to Zero strategy
Our approach to managing sustainability is collaborative and iterative, recognising the
different levels of maturity of our existing structures and the overlapping nature of the topics.
Pathway to Zero strategy
Colleague and Legal
Specific strategy and governance created to drive our approach to climate
Ongoing focus to care for our colleagues and
change, with a focus on reducing carbon emissions and developing a circular
to keep our business and relationships safe,
economy mindset
implemented through established structures
and policies
Doing the
Carbon reduction
Circular economy
Community
Colleagues
right thing
Executive Board responsibilities for key stakeholder and sustainability focus areas,
supported by other members of Executive Board
CFO
Commercial
Customer
Stores and
Company
Director
Director
People Director
Secretary
• Carbon reduction
• Suppliers
• Customers
• Colleagues
• Anti-Bribery
• Operational waste
• Responsible sourcing
• Community
• Colleague/Supplier
• CFO is also responsible
• Circular economy
• Take-back, repair
Codes of Conduct
for tax and supplier
and re-use
• Health and safety
payments
• Privacy
Guided by our purpose and shared values
Sustainability metrics, targets and progress
Primary sustainability metrics and targets that we focus on most across our business, and secondary ones that support longer-term goals.
Carbon reduction
PRIMARY METRICS
SECONDARY METRICS
FY22
FY22
Base year
Target performance
Page
Base year
Target performance
Page
PATHWAY TO ZERO SCOPE 1
Scope 1 CO2e
FY19
50%
13.4%
9
reduction by
increase
2030
Scope 1 CO2e/£m
FY19
24%
19.6%
9
sales
reduction by
reduction
LTIP
RCF
FY24
PATHWAY TO ZERO SCOPE 2
Continue to purchase
Annual
100%
99.7%
10
renewable electricity
electricity
from
renewable
sources
PATHWAY TO ZERO SCOPE 3
Scope 3 CO2e
FY19
50%
Ongoing
11
reduction by
2030
OPERATIONAL WASTE
% of operational
Annual
80% in FY22
79.8%
14
waste recycled
% of waste diverted
Annual
98% in FY22
96.2%
14
from landfill
Natural gas CO2e
FY19
8% reduction
29.8%
9
by FY22
reduction
HDN network CO2e
FY19
25%
21%
emissions/delivery
reduction by
reduction
FY25
9
Company car fleet
Annual
Reduce by
7.6%
emissions
2% each year
reduction
to FY25
9
Like-for-like
FY19
Maintain at or
2%
electricity
below
reduction
consumption
FY19 levels
9
Related commitments: British Retail Consortium's Climate Action Roadmap to achieve net zero by 2040; commitment to work towards Textiles 2030's targets as a Textiles 2030 signatory.
Related policies:
POLICY
Plastics and packaging policy
Environmental policy
Key
BONUS
Remuneration metric used for bonus
Remuneration metric used for long-term
LTIP incentive plan
RCF
Revolving Credit Facility target
See Remuneration Report in our FY22 Annual Report and Accounts.
All policies available on corporate.dunelm.com.
INDEPENDENT ASSURANCE
We engaged Ernst & Young LLP to provide limited assurance for FY22 over the key performance metrics which are linked to our Revolving Credit Facility (RCF). These are marked with green RCF flags on pages 4 and 5 of this report. The full assurance statement and the Basis of Reporting documents that were applied in preparing these metrics are both available online on our corporate website: corporate.dunelm. com. The full assurance statement is also available on pages 50 to 51 of this document.
IN FY22 WE ENGAGED WITH THE FOLLOWING ORGANISATIONS:
The use by Dunelm of any MSCI ESG Research LLC or its affiliates ('MSCI') data, and the use of MSCI logos, trademarks, service marks or index names herein, do not constitute a sponsorship, endorsement, recommendation, or promotion of Dunelm by MSCI.
MSCI services and data are the property of MSCI or its information providers, and are provided 'as-is' and without warranty. MSCI names and logos are trademarks or service marks of MSCI.
Circular economy
PRIMARY METRICS
FY22
Base year
Target
performance
Page
TAKE-BACK
% of own brand
N/A
50% by FY24
61.3%
27
products for which
we offer an easy-to-
use take-back service
LTIP
RCF
PLASTIC AND PACKAGING
Volume of own brand
FY20
Reduce by
22.7%
24, 25
plastic packaging
7.5% by FY22
reduction
used/£1 sales
and by 20%
LTIP
RCF
by FY24
% of recycled content
-
30% by FY22
15.0%
25
used in own brand
and by 50%
plastic packaging
by FY25
% of own brand
-
100% by
Ongoing
-
cardboard packaging
FY25
from sustainable
sources
RESPONSIBLE SOURCING
% of 'More
-
80% by FY24
30.0%
19, 20,
Responsibly Sourced
and 100%
21
Cotton' in own
by FY25
brand range
LTIP
RCF
% of 'More
-
50% by FY25
7.1%
20, 21
Responsibly Sourced
Timber' in own
brand range
% of palm oil used
Annual
100%
90.1%
21
in Dunelm/Pausa
products that is
sustainably sourced
(RSPO)
% of Tier 1 factory
-
100%
97.9%
22
base for own brand
products with audits
not more than two
years old
SECONDARY METRICS
FY22
Base year
Target
performance
Page
Launch plastic
-
FY25
N/A for
-
packaging take-back
FY22
scheme
by FY25**
Launch fully-closed
-
FY30
N/A for
-
packaging loop,
FY22
reproducing Dunelm
packaging**
% of own brand
-
100% by
N/A in
-
packaging fully
FY25
FY22
recyclable**
% of timber fully
-
100%
76%
20
verified to be from
legally harvested
sources
% of recycled
-
80% by
Report next
13
polyester in own
FY25
year
brand products
Related policies:
POLICY
Plastics and packaging policy
Responsible cotton policy
Responsible timber policy
Responsible palm oil sourcing policy
Responsible animal welfare policy
Ethical Code of Conduct for suppliers and partners
Slavery and Human Trafficking Statement and modern slavery policy
Whistleblowing policy
Code of Business Conduct
Longer-termtargets under Circular economy that also support our Carbon reduction targets.
% of low- or medium-
-
90%
73.9%
22
risk audits
Community
PRIMARY METRICS
FY22
FY22
Base year
Target
performance
Page
Base year
Target
performance
Page
COMMUNITY
CUSTOMERS
Charitable funds
Annual
Year-on-year
£52k
31, 32
Net promoter score
Annual
Year-on-year
4.2%
29
raised
improvement
increase
(NPS)
improvement
reduction
COLLEAGUES
BONUS
Colleague net
Annual
Year-on-year
1%
40
Unique active
Annual
Year-on-year
8.5%
-
promoter score
improvement
improvement
customer growth
improvement
improvement
(eNPS)
Related policies:
BONUS
POLICY
Reportable accidents
Annual
Year-on-year
Reduction
47
• Health & Safety Policy
• Anti-corruption and
under RIDDOR1
reduction
of 9
Statement
anti-bribery policy
Number of targeted
Annual
At least 90%
82.3%
49
• Dunelm Colleague Code
• Tax Strategy
colleagues
of targeted
of Conduct
• Code of Business
completing training
colleagues
in anti-bribery, anti-
• Whistleblowing policy
Conduct
fraud and tax evasion
1. Reporting of Injuries, Diseases and Dangerous Occurrences Regulations 2013.
