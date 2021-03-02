Log in
DUNELM GROUP PLC

DUNELM GROUP PLC

(DNLM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dunelm : Hedge fund billionaire Sandell pays $105 million to settle NY tax fraud case

03/02/2021 | 05:45pm EST
FILE PHOTO: New York State Attorney General Letitia James Inc in New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The billionaire hedge fund manager Thomas Sandell has paid $105 million in back taxes and damages to settle charges he defrauded New York state and New York City out of taxes on a decade's worth of fees, officials said on Tuesday.

Sandell, a principal at Sandell Asset Management Corp, did not admit or deny wrongdoing in settling claims by state Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Corporation Counsel James Johnson, who jointly announced the settlement.

The claims arose from Sandell's having deferred paying taxes on $450 million of management and performance fees he earned from overseeing offshore hedge funds from 1998 to 2008.

James said a federal tax law change required Sandell to pay the taxes by the end of 2017, but he tried to escape liability by moving to London and taking steps to create a false impression that his firm no longer operated in New York City.

"Thomas Sandell and his company bilked New York taxpayers out of tens of millions of dollars in a single year," James said in a statement. "The greed that allowed one man to try to avoid paying his fair share of taxes is astonishing."

Johnson, the city's top lawyer, added: "Hedge funds are obligated to pay taxes just like everybody else."

Christopher Doyle, a lawyer for Sandell, declined to comment on his behalf, but said "we're happy to have been able to help Mr. Sandell and his companies resolve this matter."

The settlement arose from claims brought by a whistleblower, and according to James is the largest recovery from an individual under New York's False Claims Act.

Tooley LLC, the whistleblower, will receive $22.05 million from the settlement, its law firm Kirby McInerney said.

Sandell transformed his firm into a family office in 2019 and is worth $1.3 billion, Forbes magazine said.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler, Sonya Hepinstall and David Gregorio)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 227 M 1 714 M 1 714 M
Net income 2021 107 M 149 M 149 M
Net Debt 2021 72,1 M 101 M 101 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,4x
Yield 2021 2,11%
Capitalization 2 570 M 3 586 M 3 589 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,15x
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 54,5%
Technical analysis trends DUNELM GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 1 299,44 GBX
Last Close Price 12,90 GBX
Spread / Highest target 12 691%
Spread / Average Target 9 973%
Spread / Lowest Target 5 481%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nicholas Guy Wilkinson Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Adderley President
Laura Carr Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Harrison Non-Executive Chairman
William Reeve Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUNELM GROUP PLC4.62%3 585
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-6.13%21 448
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.32.99%10 373
RH13.06%10 322
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.51.24%3 340
AT HOME GROUP INC.74.06%1 744
