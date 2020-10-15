Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Dunelm Group plc    DNLM   GB00B1CKQ739

DUNELM GROUP PLC

(DNLM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 10/15 03:13:55 am
1570 GBX   +0.83%
02:43aDUNELM : quarterly sales jump on online demand, in-store recovery
RE
10/13DUNELM : Article of association
PU
10/12DUNELM GROUP PLC : quaterly sales release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dunelm : quarterly sales jump on online demand, in-store recovery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 02:43am EDT

(Reuters) - British home furnishing retailer Dunelm posted a 37% jump in first-quarter sales on Thursday as it benefited from higher online demand for its homewares, as well as in-store recovery following the initial round of lockdowns.

Shares in the company were seen up 3% to 5% ahead of market open, according to premarket indicators.

The company, which was founded in 1979 as a market stall business, said it expected gross margin to be slightly positive for the year, barring any impacts from coronavirus-related disruption or restrictions.

"Recent months have seen homewares become even more relevant, as people spend more time in their homes up and down the country," Chief Executive Officer Nick Wilkinson said.

In August, rival DFS Furniture highlighted strong performance helped by higher consumer spending on homes and latent demand caused by lockdowns, among other factors.

After cancelling last final dividend due to the health crisis, Dunelm in September said trading had been encouraging since its stores reopened and that it expected to pay an interim dividend in fiscal 2021 provided it faced no more "material impact" from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, which sells furnishings ranging from cushions and bedding to kitchen equipment, said sales came in at 359.1 million pounds for the 13 weeks ended Sept. 26.

Digital sales, which makes up nearly a third of the company's total, saw a 12% jump from the prior year.

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DFS FURNITURE PLC 0.49% 204 Delayed Quote.-29.41%
DUNELM GROUP PLC 1.96% 1557 Delayed Quote.34.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DUNELM GROUP PLC
02:43aDUNELM : quarterly sales jump on online demand, in-store recovery
RE
10/13DUNELM : Article of association
PU
10/12DUNELM GROUP PLC : quaterly sales release
10/09DUNELM : Rules of the Dunelm 2020 Share Plan
PU
10/09DUNELM : Articles of association
PU
10/09DUNELM : Notice of AGM 2020
PU
10/09DUNELM : Annual Report 2020
PU
09/10British stocks end lower as Brexit talks hit a snag
RE
09/10DUNELM : Prelim results 2020
PU
09/10DUNELM : expects to resume dividend next year on post-lockdown recovery
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 259 M 1 638 M 1 638 M
Net income 2021 119 M 155 M 155 M
Net cash 2021 78,7 M 102 M 102 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,6x
Yield 2021 1,70%
Capitalization 3 150 M 4 087 M 4 097 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,44x
EV / Sales 2022 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 9 833
Free-Float 53,7%
Chart DUNELM GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Dunelm Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUNELM GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1 203,00 GBX
Last Close Price 1 557,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 2,76%
Spread / Average Target -22,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -64,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Guy Wilkinson Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Adderley President
Andrew Harrison Non-Executive Chairman
Laura Carr Chief Financial Officer & Director
Chris Shaw Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUNELM GROUP PLC34.69%4 087
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.27.17%23 762
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.44.01%8 119
RH82.36%7 598
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.38.41%2 980
AT HOME GROUP INC.279.27%1 341
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group