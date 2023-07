Today at 02:34 am

(Reuters) - British home furnishings retailer Dunelm Group Plc said on Thursday it expects full-year profit to be slightly higher than market expectations as customers splurged on discounted summer items.

The company said its expects profit before tax for the full year to be slightly ahead of current analysts' consensus of 188 million pounds ($243.08 million).

($1 = 0.7734 pounds)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru;Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)