Duni : Invitation to telephone conference concerning Duni AB (publ) Interim report 1 January – 30 September 2021

10/14/2021 | 08:12am EDT
10/14/2021 12:00 PM

The interim report for Duni AB will be disclosed to the media for publication at 7.45 AM CET on Thursday 21 October.

Telephone conference

The interim report will be presented on Thursday, 21 October at 10.00 AM CET at a telephone conference, which can also be followed via the web.

To participate in the telephone conference, please dial+46850558354

To follow the presentation via the web, please visit this link:
https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=90A637C5-136D-4042-AB4D-6EAFD1490BA3

Additional information is provided by:
Magnus Carlsson, EVP Finance/CFO, +46 40 106200
E-Mail: magnus.carlsson@duni.com '

Duni Group is a market leader in attractive, sustainable and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Group markets and sells two brands, Duni and BioPak, which are represented in more than 40 markets. Duni Group has some 2,400 employees in 24 countries, headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, New Zealand and Thailand. Duni is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker name "DUNI". ISIN-code is SE 0000616716. Dunigroup.com

Disclaimer

Duni AB published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 12:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
