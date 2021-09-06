Duni : first in the world to use fossil free propane gas in paper production – a major step towards a 90-per-cent lower climate footprint

09/06/2021 05:30 AM

Duni Group's journey towards fossil-free operations continues as the first fossil free propane gas (BioLPG) delivery arrived at the subsidiary Rexcell Tissue & Airlaid's paper mill in Skåpafors, Sweden. The transition to BioLPG produced from waste products primarily from the food industry is a major step forward towards an increasingly circular business model and a lower climate impact. Duni Group is therefore the first company in the world within the paper industry to use LPG physically produced from fully renewable raw materials, enabled by a collaboration with Kosan Gas.

'The transition to BioLPG shows that it is possible to gradually execute a green transformation of our industry. The team at Skåpafors have done a fantastic job in securing BioLPG which significantly reduces our carbon emissions. Combined with electricity ecolabelled by 'Bra Miljöval' (Good Environmental Choice) for water and wind, we're closing in on our goal of a fully fossil-free production, while maintaining a solid profitability,' says Robert Dackeskog, President and CEO, Duni Group.

Duni Group's goal is to be completely climate neutral by 2030, and the interim goal of an entirely climate-neutral range under the BioPak brand in Europe has already been achieved. Production operations in Europe will also be climate neutral in 2021, achieving an important milestone.

'Our paper mill in Skåpafors is an inspiring example of how sustainability work can be integrated into the entire business, and that there are great opportunities to make a difference,' says Lars Andersson, CEO, Rexcell Tissue & Airlaid AB.

Over a transition period of six years, carbon emissions are estimated to be cut by 17,000 tonnes, and once implementation is completed, emissions are expected to be cut by a further 12,000 tonnes per year, a reduction of up to 90 per cent. With the first BioLPG delivery, it is understood that Duni Group will be the first in the world to fully implement this solution in the paper industry. As the available gas production volume increases, the aim is to exclusively use this fuel source in paper production by 2027. The BioLPG is supplied by Kosan Gas and is mainly produced from food industry waste.

'We're proud to be able to help Duni Group achieve their sustainability goals. This is possible today thanks to our parent company, UGI International's investments in and marketing of more sustainably-produced LPG,' says Jonas Hult, Sales Manager, Kosan Gas Sweden.





Kosan Gas is the leading distributor of LPG in the Nordic region. With companies in four countries, Kosan Gas supports the operations of more than 5,000 business customers. Kosan Gas has been a subsidiary of UGI International since 2010.

UGI International is a leading gas distributor in Europe, with operations in 17 European countries. It is a subsidiary of the UGI Corporation, which has a customer base of more than 600,000 end users. UGI International uses several brands in its activities, including AmeriGas, Antargaz, AvantiGas, DVEP ENergie, Flaga, Kosan Gas and UniverGas. In 2020, UGI International delivered a total of 1.7 million tonnes of LPG to customers in various segments, such as homes, households, business, agriculture, engine gas and aerosol. UGI International is working to adapt its operations to REDII*.* REDII=EU Renewable Energy Directive

Duni Group is a market leader in attractive, sustainable, and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Group markets and sells two brands, Duni and BioPak, which are represented in more than 40 markets. Duni Group has some 2,300 employees in 24 countries, headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, New Zealand and Thailand. Sales for 2020 amounted to SEK 4,501 m. Duni is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker name 'DUNI'. ISIN-code is SE0000616716. Duni.com