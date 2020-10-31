Log in
Dunkin' Brands Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – DNKN

10/31/2020 | 02:39pm EDT

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNKN) to Inspire Brands, Inc. (“Inspire”) for $106.50 per share in cash is fair to Dunkin’ Brands shareholders. On behalf of Dunkin’ Brands shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are a Dunkin’ Brands shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Dunkin’ Brands Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The Dunkin’ Brands merger investigation concerns whether Dunkin’ Brands and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Dunkin’ Brands shareholders; (2) determine whether Inspire is underpaying for Dunkin’ Brands; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Dunkin’ Brands shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

If you are a Dunkin’ Brands shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/dunkin-brands-group-inc-dnkn-stock-merger-inspire/ or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

© Business Wire 2020

