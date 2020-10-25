Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.    DNKN

DUNKIN' BRANDS GROUP, INC.

(DNKN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dunkin' Brands : discuss potential sale to Inspire Brands

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/25/2020 | 04:32pm EDT

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin Robbins chains owner Dunkin' Brands Group Inc has held preliminary discussions to be acquired by Inspire Brands, a private equity-backed restaurant company, Dunkin' said in a statement on Sunday.

"There is no certainty that any agreement will be reached," said Karen Raskopf, Chief Communications Officer of Dunkin’ Brands.

Dunkin' declined to reveal further details.

The deal being discussed would take Dunkin' Brands private at a price of $106.50 a share, said the New York Times which first reported the development.

Inspire Brands, the owner of Arby's and Jimmy John's, declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

The announcement could be made public as soon as Monday, the New York Times said.

Inspire's portfolio includes more than 11,000 Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, SONIC Drive-In, Rusty Taco, and Jimmy John’s locations worldwide, according to the company's website.

Inspire Brands was formed in 2018 by private equity firm Roark Capital as a holding company after Arby's completed the acquisition of Buffalo Wild Wings.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Diane Craft)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DUNKIN' BRANDS GROUP, INC.
04:37pDUNKIN' BRANDS GROUP, INC. : Statement about Possible Acquisition
PR
04:35pDUNKIN' BRANDS : discuss potential sale to Inspire Brands
RE
04:32pDUNKIN' BRANDS : discuss potential sale to Inspire Brands
RE
10/24DUNKIN' : & Area Rotary Districts Raise More Than $1.2 Million Throughout Alabam..
PR
10/22DUNKIN' BRANDS : New York's Investigation Of Dunkin Donuts Results In A Promise ..
AQ
10/16DUNKIN' BRANDS GROUP, INC. : to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results
PR
10/14DUNKIN' : Shows Its Spicy Side with New Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut
PR
10/12DUNKIN' BRANDS : Blaze adds CMO, chief restaurant officer
AQ
09/29Beyond Meat triples distribution of plant-based burgers at Walmart stores
RE
09/23Dunkin', Stadiums Try Checkout-Free Shopping as Social Distancing Remains a P..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 287 M - -
Net income 2020 210 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 421 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,1x
Yield 2020 1,33%
Capitalization 7 305 M 7 305 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,56x
EV / Sales 2021 7,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 114
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart DUNKIN' BRANDS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUNKIN' BRANDS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 78,60 $
Last Close Price 88,79 $
Spread / Highest target 9,25%
Spread / Average Target -11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Hoffmann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nigel Travis Non-Executive Chairman
Katherine Jaspon Chief Financial Officer
Santhosh Kumar Vice President-Global Information Technology
Anthony J. DiNovi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUNKIN' BRANDS GROUP, INC.17.54%7 305
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION15.74%170 184
STARBUCKS CORPORATION3.28%106 136
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.59.96%37 466
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.71.73%36 758
YUM BRANDS-0.87%30 526
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group