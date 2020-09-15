Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.    DNKN

DUNKIN' BRANDS GROUP, INC.

(DNKN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dunkin' is Serving Up a Sweet Deal to NY Tri-State Area Guests: a $1 Medium Hot Coffee with Any Sandwich for a Limited Time

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/15/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Few things pair better than a Dunkin' Hot coffee and sandwich. That's why participating Dunkin' restaurants throughout the New York Tri-State area* are serving up the perfect deal that's sure to get you running this fall: a $1 Medium Hot Coffee with any sandwich purchase, for a limited time.

The Dunkin' Medium Hot Coffee and sandwich offer is a great deal for all fall routines. Whether you are preparing for a day of virtual classes or heading out to seasonal happenings like apple and pumpkin picking, take a Dunkin' Medium Hot Coffee and sandwich with you as the perfect accessory for any activity. Guests can indulge in the comfort and coziness of fall by adding seasonal favorites like Dunkin's Pumpkin Flavored Coffee and Maple Sugar Bacon Sandwich to their order.

"For many of us, fall is a time for both new beginnings and well-established traditions that make this time of year so special," said Marissa Miglietta, Dunkin' Field Marketing Manager for the New York Region. "There is nothing quite like our freshly ground, freshly brewed Dunkin' Hot Coffee and this offer allows our guests to pair it with one of our craveable sandwiches like a Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich® or the Veggie Egg White Omelet on a croissant, perfect for wherever you are headed around the Tri-State area this fall."

The $1 Medium Hot Coffee and sandwich offer is available at all participating NY Tri-State area locations and guests can also order and pay contactless on the Dunkin' App for a quick, grab-and-go experience. Offer excludes Wake-Up Wrap® sandwiches and cannot be combined with any other offer. Dairy Alternatives, flavors, and espresso shots may be an additional charge.

Currently, the vast majority of Dunkin' restaurants in the NY Tri-State area remain open and have put enhanced preventative health and safety measures in place. In an ongoing effort to help keep its guests and restaurant employees safe, Dunkin' is currently limiting service to drive-thru, carry-out, delivery, and curbside pick-up at select locations.

To learn more about Dunkin', visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin' blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

*The NY Tri-State area include stores in the following counties:
New York: Bronx, Dutchess, Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, Westchester
New Jersey: Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union, Warren
Connecticut: Fairfield

About Dunkin'
Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 14 years running. The company has more than 13,000 restaurants in 41 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

Media Contact:
Jim Furrer, RF|Binder (on behalf of Dunkin')
jim.furrer@rfbinder.com
212-994-7549

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dunkin-is-serving-up-a-sweet-deal-to-ny-tri-state-area-guests-a-1-medium-hot-coffee-with-any-sandwich-for-a-limited-time-301131611.html

SOURCE Dunkin'


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DUNKIN' BRANDS GROUP, INC.
03:01pDUNKIN' IS SERVING UP A SWEET DEAL T : a $1 Medium Hot Coffee with Any Sandwich ..
PR
12:07pDUNKIN' BRANDS : Dunkin' Donuts parent settles New York cyberattack lawsuit, is ..
RE
09:15aDELIVERING SWEET NEWS : Dunkin' Delivery with DoorDash Now Available at 3,500 Re..
PU
09:02aDELIVERING SWEET NEWS : Dunkin' Delivery with DoorDash Now Available at 3,500 Re..
PR
09/09BASKIN-ROBBINS : and Taye Diggs Invite Kids Everywhere on a Creature Creations® ..
PR
09/02DUNKIN' BRANDS : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
PR
09/02DUNKIN' BRANDS : "The Charli" Dances Onto The Dunkin' Menu
PR
09/02COFFEE, DONUTS AND SPIC AND SPAN : P&G finds new ways to plug products amid pand..
RE
09/01Correction to Coupon-Clipping Article (Aug. 29)
DJ
08/31DUNKIN' BRANDS GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group