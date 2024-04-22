Duolingo, Inc.(NasdaqGS:DUOL) added to S&P 1000

Duolingo, Inc. is a technology company, which provides a mobile learning platform. The flagship application, Duolingo, is a language learning application. Duolingo is available in the education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. Duolingo offers courses in over 40 languages to more than 85 million monthly active users. Duolingo can also be accessed via desktop computers via a Web browser at https://duolingo.com. Both math and music courses are integrated into the Duolingo App and are available on iOS devices. Course content on Duolingo can be accessed for free. Its subscription offering, Super Duolingo, offers learners additional features to enhance their learning experience. It also launched a family plan, which includes up to six subscribers under one annual plan. The Duolingo English Test is an online English proficiency assessment. Anyone with a computer, webcam and Internet connection can take the test from anywhere, at any time.

Sector Internet Services