Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DD   US26614N1028

DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.

(DD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-10-31 pm EDT
57.20 USD   -0.63%
09:14aDuPont Completes M&M Divestiture to Celanese
PR
10/26PSP AGFS Holdings, L.P together with Paine Schwartz Partners LLC and its affiliates, “Paine Schwartz” agreed to acquire remaining stake in A..
CI
10/20DuPont Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DuPont Completes M&M Divestiture to Celanese

11/01/2022 | 09:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) today completed the previously announced divestiture of the majority of its former Mobility & Materials segment (the "M&M Business" or the "M&M Divestiture") to Celanese for a purchase price of $11 billion in cash, subject to customary transaction adjustments in accordance with the transaction agreement dated February 17, 2022.

The results of the M&M Business were reclassified and reported as discontinued operations beginning in first quarter 2022 for current and historical periods.

The Company will provide further information, including intended use of proceeds, as part of its upcoming third quarter 2022 earnings conference call scheduled for November 8, 2022.

About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPontTM and all products, unless otherwise noted, denoted with TM, SM or ® are trademarks, service marks or registered trademarks of affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dupont-completes-mm-divestiture-to-celanese-301664754.html

SOURCE DuPont


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.
09:14aDuPont Completes M&M Divestiture to Celanese
PR
10/26PSP AGFS Holdings, L.P together with Paine Schwartz..
CI
10/20DuPont Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
PR
10/20Dupont De Nemours, Inc. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year,..
AQ
10/20Mizuho Securities Adjusts Price Target on DuPont de Nemours to $79 From $93, Reiterates..
MT
10/19DuPont de Nemours Maintains Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 a Share, Payable Dec. 15 to Sha..
MT
10/19DuPont Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock
PR
10/19DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock, Payable o..
CI
10/18UBS Adjusts DuPont de Nemours Price Target to $74 From $77, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10/18Wells Fargo Lowers DuPont de Nemours Price Target to $60 From $72, Maintains Overweight..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.
More recommendations