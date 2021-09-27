DuPont : Joins RE100 Global Initiative

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced that it has joined RE100, a global environmental initiative led by the Climate Group in partnership with CDP, which brings together companies committed to shifting the electricity used globally in its operations to 100% renewable energy.

Joining RE100 underscores DuPont's commitment to its global Acting on Climate sustainability goal, which aims to source at least 60 percent of its electricity from renewable energy by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. DuPont is also committing to address market and policy barriers to sourcing renewables alongside member companies.

"The rapidly increasing effects of climate change require urgent action from all of us to make the full transition to renewable energy sources, which is critical to achieving sustainable business growth," said Alexa Dembek, DuPont Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer. "At DuPont, we have challenged ourselves with ambitious goals, placing sustainability front and center in our innovations, products, operations, and people. Partnering with RE100 is a significant step forward in our journey to help contribute to a more sustainable future."

DuPont is developing innovative low-carbon and energy-efficient solutions that help industries and customers decarbonize, and advocates for market-based approaches to consistent, predictable policies and regulations that foster climate innovation and investment.

A critical part of DuPont's emissions reduction strategy is to procure our electricity from more renewable sources. In 2020, the company expanded use of renewable electricity sources and credits and entered a partnership with Schneider Electric to support our long-term renewable energy procurement strategy, Last week, DuPont signed a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC with a generation capacity of the equivalent of 135 megawatts of new wind energy in Texas. This will enable DuPont to increase its renewable energy sources and credits. The project is the equivalent of approximately 25 percent of the company usage.

"We are delighted to welcome DuPont to RE100," said Sam Kimmins, Head of RE100 at Climate Group. "By committing to 100% renewable electricity by 2050, DuPont joins over 320 of the world's leading businesses committed to driving market change. This sends a powerful message that renewable electricity makes good business sense, and we encourage others to follow."

To learn more about DuPont's 2030 Sustainability Goals, please click here.

About RE100

RE100 is a global initiative bringing together the world's most influential businesses committed to 100% renewable power. Led by international non-profit the Climate Group in partnership with CDP, the group have a total revenue of over US$6.6 trillion and operate in a diverse range of sectors. Together, they send a powerful signal to policymakers and investors to accelerate the transition to a clean economy. #RE100

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

