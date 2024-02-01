New awards program recognizes excellence in healthcare packaging initiatives that utilize Tyvek® to help drive and promote continued sustainable innovation

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced that it is launching a new global awards program called the Tyvek® Sustainable Healthcare Packaging Awards. This annual awards program is designed to recognize leaders across the healthcare industry who are embracing and driving sustainability throughout the packaging lifecycle.

The awards program will be open to any medical device and/or pharmaceutical manufacturer, sterile packaging manufacturer, healthcare facility, university, material recovery facility, or other healthcare company focused on sustainable packaging made with DuPont™ Tyvek® material. Other criteria include that the initiative or solution be implemented within the last 18 months of the award application entry date and show significant sustainability-focused achievement and resulting metrics.

"Enabling the healthcare packaging industry to be more sustainable is a collaborative effort, and that's why we have developed this awards program to recognize the spectacular achievements in this space," said Kelly Reichert, global business director, DuPont™ Tyvek® & Typar® Roll Goods. "We're proud of the essential innovations we deliver to improve patient safety and help people live long and healthy lives, and we're pleased to shine a light on the advancements in sustainability being made across the healthcare industry."

Interested companies should visit www.Tyvek.com/HCAwards to review more information about the categories and criteria and complete an award application online. The awards application process will be open February 1 through June 28, 2024. Following the judging process from a panel of sustainability, healthcare and packaging experts and industry thought leaders, including representatives inside and outside of DuPont, award winners will be announced in conjunction with the virtual Medical Packaging Conference hosted by DuPont in the fall of 2024 (specific dates to be announced).

This new awards program further complements the Tyvek® Healthcare Packaging team's work to help advance DuPont's global strategy of enabling a circular economy and working with global supply chains to reduce Scope 3 emissions. DuPont has already achieved a 35 percent reduction of Scopes 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) relative to 2019 baseline – surpassing its 2030 goal eight years ahead of schedule. DuPont also recently announced ISCC PLUS certification of the Tyvek® Luxembourg facility. In addition, both the Luxembourg and Spruance, Virginia, facilities source renewable energy credits (RECs) and Guarantees of Origin (GOs) to match 100 percent of the electricity consumed in their operations annually (see DuPont Sustainability Report).

About DuPont Water & Protection

DuPont Water and Protection is a global leader in creating water, shelter and safety solutions for a more sustainable world; enabling its customers to win through unique capabilities, global scale and iconic brands including Kevlar®, Nomex®, Tyvek®, Corian® Design, GreatStuff™, Styrofoam™, and FilmTec™.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

Cautionary Statement about Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "see," "will," "would," "target," "stabilization," "confident," "preliminary," "initial," and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words.

Forward-looking statements address matters that are, to varying degrees, uncertain and subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which that are beyond DuPont's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not representations or warranties or guarantees of future results.

Forward-looking statements include statements which relate to the purpose, ambitions, commitments, targets, plans, objectives, and results of DuPont's sustainability strategy. Forward-looking statements include statements related to the standards and measurement of progress against the company's sustainability goals, including metrics, data and other information, which are based on estimates and assumptions believed to be reasonable at the time. The actual conduct of the company's activities and results thereof, including the development, implementation, achievement or continuation of any goal, program, policy or initiative discussed or expected in connection with DuPont's sustainability strategy may differ materially from the statements made herein. The use of the word "material" for the purposes of statements regarding our sustainability strategy and goals should not be read as equating to any use of the word in the company's other disclosures or filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

See DuPont's most recent annual report and subsequent current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for further description of risk factors that could impact the expectations or estimates implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including (i) the ability to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion, accounting and tax treatments, and benefits, including integration, related to portfolio changes; (ii) risks and costs related to indemnification of legacy liabilities; (iii) risks and uncertainties related to operational and supply chain impacts or disruptions, including ability to offset increased costs, obtain raw materials, and meet customer needs, and (iv) other risks to DuPont's business and operations. Unlisted factors may also present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business or supply chain disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties, loss of key customers, reputational harm and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on DuPont's consolidated financial condition, results of operations, credit rating or liquidity. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. DuPont assumes no obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dupont-launches-tyvek-sustainable-healthcare-packaging-awards-program-302050584.html

SOURCE DuPont