  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.

04:03:14 2023-01-18 pm EST
73.18 USD   -1.55%
DuPont Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

01/19/2023 | 08:01am EST
WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results at 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. In addition, the company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET that day. Ed Breen, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Lori Koch, Chief Financial Officer, will review financial and operating performance for the periods.

The event will be webcast live and can be accessed on DuPont's Investors Relations webpage. A replay, along with the earnings release and supporting materials, will also be posted to the website.       

The dial-in number for the conference call is 888-440-4172 toll-free within the U.S. or +1-646-960-0673. The conference ID is 5994046.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™ and all products, unless otherwise noted, denoted with ™, SM or ® are trademarks, service marks or registered trademarks of affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dupont-schedules-fourth-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call-301725325.html

SOURCE DuPont


© PRNewswire 2023
