DuPont de Nemours : Adds Degasification to Water Treatment Solutions Through Exclusive Partnership with Sun Chemical and DIC Corporation

Ligasep™ modules can be easily integrated into a degassing system and offers minimum water pressure drop with no added chemicals or airborne water contamination.

'We're extremely proud to be partnering with DuPont Water Solutions to bring an all-encompassing solution to the market,' said Mehran Yazdani, President, Advanced Materials, Sun Chemical Corporation. 'This collaboration will allow our water treatment customers to be better served with a single sourced product solution that meets their requirements and expectations.'

The Ligasep™ product line utilizes a PMP (polymethylpentene) hollow fiber membrane which is used to remove dissolved gases, such as oxygen and carbon dioxide, from water to prevent oxidation and reduce the ionic load on downstream processing equipment. Control of these gasses is an integral part of producing high quality water used in the power generation, industrial manufacturing and semiconductor industries. These modules can be installed in series within the same water treatment system, ensuring sufficient degasification and achieve ppb levels (parts-per-billion) of dissolved gasses for a range of flow rates in water treatment applications.

'We're excited to enter into a partnership with DuPont Water Solutions. This is an incredible opportunity for DIC and DuPont to introduce a single water treatment solution for customers,' said Kaoru Ino, President and CEO, DIC Corporation. 'One of our goals as an organization is to provide comfort to the world around us. One way to do that is through water safety.'

The exclusive alliance with DuPont Water Solutions only applies to the water treatment marketplace. Sun Chemical will continue to manufacture and sell its SEPAREL membrane degassing technology to other industrial markets, including the inkjet marketplace.

About DuPont Safety & Construction

DuPont Safety & Construction is a global leader in delivering innovation for life's essential needs in water, shelter and safety; enabling its customers to win through unique capabilities, global scale and iconic brands including DuPont ™ Corian®, Kevlar®, Nomex®, Tyvek® GreatStuff™, Sytrofoam™, and FilmTec™. More on DuPont Water Solutions can be found at https://www.dupont.com/water

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food and worker safety. More information can be found at www.dupont.com.

About DIC Corporation

DIC Corporation (DIC) is one of Japan's most diversified chemical companies and the core of the DIC Group, which comprises approximately 180 subsidiaries, including Sun Chemical Corporation in more than 60 countries worldwide. The DIC Group supplies an extensive range of essential products to industrial users around the world. A leader in the global markets for printing inks, organic pigments and performance resins, the DIC Group continues to strengthen its international position while contributing to industry and society through its innovative products and technologies. Visit www.dic-global.com.

About Sun Chemical



Sun Chemical, a member of the DIC group, is a leading producer of printing inks, coatings and supplies, pigments, polymers, liquid compounds, solid compounds, and application materials. Together with DIC, Sun Chemical has annual sales of more than $7.5 billion and over 20,000 employees supporting customers around the world.Sun Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of Sun Chemical Group Coöperatief U.A., the Netherlands, and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, U.S.A. For more information, please visit the Web site at www.sunchemical.com.