DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.

(DD)
DuPont de Nemours : Initiated Research Uncovers Key to Maximizing Production of Clean Water

02/05/2021 | 03:13pm EST
WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 4, 2021 -Through funding and leadership of DuPont Water Solutions, researchers recently found that the density of water filtration membranes, even at the atomic scale, can greatly affect how much clean water can be produced with reverse osmosis membranes. The study demonstrated that precise control of density can increase membrane efficiency by 30 to 40 percent resulting in more water filtered with less energy - potentially making water purification and desalination processes more sustainable, productive, and affordable.

DuPont Water Solutions, the leading manufacturing of reverse osmosis and desalination membranes, along with the National Science Foundation, initiated, funded and supported the research.

While conventional knowledge suggested that greater membrane thickness reduced how much water could flow through a membrane, DuPont researchers found that thicker membranes could be more permeable. DuPont initiated the research to better understand levers that could improve their membranes' ability to increase the production of clean water while using less energy.

In addition to DuPont Water Solutions, researchers from Penn State, The University of Texas at Austin, Iowa State University, and Dow Chemical Company were engaged in the research and recently published the key findings as to the impact of density of water filtration membranes in the January 1, 2021 issue of Science. The article was also highlighted as the cover of this issue.

The researchers found that the thickness does not matter as much as avoiding highly dense nanoscale regions, or 'dead zones.' The researchers determined desalination membranes are inconsistent in density and mass distribution, which can hold back their performance. Homogenizing density at the nanoscale is a previously unidentified key to increasing how much clean water these membranes can create, while using significantly less energy.

Disclaimer

DuPont de Nemours Inc. published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 20:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
