DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.

DD
DuPont de Nemours : Logs 3Q Net Loss on Declining Sales

10/29/2020 | 06:42am EDT

By Matt Grossman

DuPont de Nemours Inc. on Thursday posted a loss in the latest quarter and lower revenue year over year as the coronavirus pandemic slowed activity in some of the company's end markets.

The Wilmington, Del.-based materials and chemicals company reported a third-quarter net loss of $79 million, or 11 cents a share, compared with a net profit of $372 million, or 50 cents a share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, DuPont reported a profit of 88 cents a share. Analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting an adjusted profit of 75 cents a share.

Revenue was $5.1 billion, a reduction from $5.43 billion in last year's third quarter. Analysts had forecast revenue of $5.01 billion.

Sales in DuPont's electronics and imaging segment rose to $1 billion from $934 million in the year-ago period, but sales in the nutrition and biosciences, transportation and industrial and safety and construction businesses all fell compared with last year's equivalent period.

Growth in subsectors such as home and personal-care markets and Tyvek protective clothing was more than offset by drags such as reduced car-making and slower industrial activity during the pandemic.

Regionally, business improved in the Asia-Pacific region, while the company logged lower revenue year over year in its other global regions, including in the U.S. and Canada.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-29-20 0641ET


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20 178 M - -
Net income 2020 -2 669 M - -
Net Debt 2020 14 325 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -16,4x
Yield 2020 2,15%
Capitalization 41 028 M 41 028 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,74x
EV / Sales 2021 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.
Duration : Period :
DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 68,25 $
Last Close Price 55,91 $
Spread / Highest target 52,0%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward D. Breen Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daryl Roberts Chief Operations & Engineering Officer
Lori D. Koch Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven Larrabee Chief Information Officer
Alexa Dembek Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-12.91%41 028
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.21.31%58 176
BASF SE-25.27%54 707
ROYAL DSM N.V.17.92%28 165
FMC CORPORATION3.05%13 532
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION-23.57%12 532
