DuPont de Nemours : Supplemental Information

Supplemental Information to 2022 Guidance Issued on February 8, 2022
Impact of Divested M&M Businesses being reclassified to Discontinued Operations
New Reporting Structure - 2021 Net Sales
Previous Reporting Structure
in millions
2021
Electronics & Industrial
$5,554
Water & Protection
$5,552
Mobility & Materials (M&M)
$5,045
Corporate
$502
- Biomaterials(2)
$197
- Divested non-core businesses(3)
$305
DuPont Net Sales
$16,653
Retained M&M Businesses(1)
$964
(in millions)
Auto Adhesives
Multibase
Tedlar®
Divested M&M Businesses(1)
$4,081
(in millions)
Businesses being acquired by Celanese:
Nylon products including Zytel®, Specialty Nylon and High Temperature Nylon
Crastin® PBT and Rynite® PET
Specialty nylon-based monofilaments
Hytrel®
Vamac®
Microcircuit materials
DuPont Teijin Films JV
Planned Divestiture of Delrin®
New Reporting Structure
in millions
2021
Electronics & Industrial
$5,554
Water & Protection
$5,552
Corporate & Other(4)
$1,466
- Retained M&M Businesses
$964
- Biomaterials(2)
$197
- Divested non-core businesses(3)
$305
DuPont Net Sales
$12,572
Divested M&M Businesses will be reflected as discontinued operations for current and historical periods beginning in 1Q'22
(1)
On February 18, 2022, the Company announced Board approval and definitive agreements to divest certain businesses within the M&M segment ("Divested M&M
Businesses"). Refer to slide 5 for additional information.
(2)
The Company has signed definitive agreements to divest the Biomaterials business, subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.
2
(3)
Reflects net sales of the Clean Technologies and Solamet® businesses, both of which the Company divested during 2021.
(4)
Beginning with 1Q'22 reporting, Corporate will be renamed Corporate & Other for current and historical periods.
Supplemental Information to 2022 Guidance
Estimated impact of reclassifying the Divested M&M Businesses(1) to discontinued operations on DuPont
2022 guidance provided on February 8, 2022:
1Q'22
FY'22
Reduction to DuPont net sales
~$(1,050) million
~$(4,400) million
Reduction to DuPont operating EBITDA(2)
~$(240) million
~$(1,050) million
- Divested M&M Businesses on as-reported basis
~$(225) million
~$(1,000) million
- Stranded Costs(3) related to Divested M&M Businesses
~$(15) million
~$(50) million
Reduction to DuPont adjusted EPS(2)
~$(0.32) per share
~$(1.40) per share
On February 18, 2022, the Company announced Board approval and definitive agreements to divest certain businesses within the M&M segment ("Divested M&M Businesses"). The Divested M&M Businesses will be reflected as discontinued operations in current and historical periods beginning in 1Q'22. Refer to slide 5 for additional information.
Operating EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures. See slide 6 for definitions and additional information.
Stranded Costs reflects indirect corporate overhead costs previously allocated to the Divested M&M Businesses which do not meet the criteria to be
accounted for as discontinued operations under ASC 205. These specific indirect costs, which are not subject to reimbursement, will remain in
continuing operations of DuPont (included as part of operating EBITDA and adjusted EPS) and will be reported in Corporate & Other. See slide 6 for
3
additional information.
Additional 2022 Modeling Guidance for Continuing Operations
Below-the-line estimates for DuPont continuing operations upon giving effect to reclassifying the Divested M&M Businesses to discontinued operations(1):
1Q'22
FY'22
Base Tax Rate
~21-23%
~21-23%
D&A
~$290 million, pre-tax
~$1,170 million, pre-tax
Intangible Amortization
~$150 million, pre-tax
~$610 million, pre-tax
Interest Expense
~$120 million, pre-tax
~$480 million, pre-tax
Exchange (Gains)/Losses
~$10 million, after-tax
~$40 million, after-tax
Non-Controlling Interest
~$15 million, after-tax
~$50 million, after-tax
Share count - diluted(2)
~515 million
~510 million
Weighted Average
On February 18, 2022, the Company announced Board approval and definitive agreements to divest certain businesses within the M&M segment ("Divested M&M Businesses"). The Divested M&M Businesses will be reflected as discontinued operations in current and historical periods beginning in 1Q'22. The above estimates reflect preliminary assumptions included as part of the Company's 2022 guidance issued on February 8, 2022, recast to give effect to the Divested M&M businesses being reflected as discontinued operations. Refer to slide 5 for additional information.
Does not assume any purchases under the $1.0B program expiring on March 31, 2023.
4
Safe Harbor Statement
Overview
On November 2, 2021, DuPont announced it has entered definitive agreements to acquire Rogers Corporation ("Rogers"), (the "Intended Rogers Acquisition"). On January 25, 2022, Rogers shareholders approved the transaction. Closing, is expected by the end of the second quarter 2022, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.
On February 18, 2022 , DuPont announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to divest a majority of its Mobility & Materials segment, excluding certain Advanced Solutions and Performance Resins businesses, to Celanese Corporation ("Celanese"), (the "M&M Divestiture"). Closing is expected around the end of 2022, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.
The Company also announced on February 18, 2022, that its Board of Directors has approved the divestiture of the Delrin® acetal homopolymer (H-POM) business. In addition to the entry into definitive agreements, the Company anticipates that the closing of the sale of Delrin® would be subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, (the "Delrin® Business Divestiture and together with the M&M Divestiture, the "M&M Divestitures").
This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "see," "will," "would," "target," and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words.
Forward-looking statements address matters that are, to varying degrees, uncertain and subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which that are beyond DuPont's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. Some of the important factors that could cause DuPont's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) the parties' ability to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the M&M Divestiture to Celanese, including (x) any failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals, anticipated tax treatment or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the proposed transaction, (y) the possibility that unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, future prospects, business and management strategies could impact the value, timing or pursuit of the proposed transaction, and (z) risks and costs and pursuit and/or implementation, timing and impacts to business operations of the separation of business lines in scope for the M&M Divestiture to Celanese, (ii) the timing and outcome of the Delrin® Business Divestiture, including entry into definitive agreements, and the risks, costs and ability to realize benefits from the pursuit of the Delrin® Business Divestiture; (iii) ability to achieve anticipated tax treatments in connection with mergers, acquisitions, divestitures and other portfolio changes actions and impact of changes in relevant tax and other laws; (iv) indemnification of certain legacy liabilities; (v) risks and costs related to each of the parties respective performance under and the impact of the arrangement to share future eligible PFAS costs by and between DuPont, Corteva and Chemours; (vi) failure to timely close on anticipated terms (or at all), realize expected benefits and effectively manage and achieve anticipated synergies and operational efficiencies in connection with mergers, acquisitions, divestitures and other portfolio changes including the Intended Rogers Acquisition and the M&M Divestitures; (vii) risks and uncertainties, including increased costs and the ability to obtain raw materials and meet customer needs, related to operational and supply chain impacts or disruptions, which may result from, among other events, the COVID-19 pandemic and actions in response to it, and geo-political and weather related events; (viii) ability to offset increases in cost of inputs, including raw materials, energy and logistics; and (ix) other risks to DuPont's business, operations; each as further discussed in DuPont's most recent annual report and subsequent current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business or supply chain disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on DuPont's consolidated financial condition, results of operations, credit rating or liquidity. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. DuPont assumes no obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.
DuPont de Nemours Inc. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 21:49:59 UTC.