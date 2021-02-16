Log in
DuPont de Nemours, Inc.    DD

DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.

(DD)
DuPont de Nemours : and Nissan e.dams Formula E Team Announce Technical Partnership

02/16/2021 | 08:17am EST
WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 16th, 2021 - DuPont and the Nissan e.dams Formula E team today announced a technical partnership to accelerate the delivery of new technologies in vehicle electrification. Working closely together, engineering teams from both organizations will combine decades of rich expertise to focus on achieving break-throughs in e-motor performance and battery safety.

As automakers and OEMs increasingly shift their focus from traditional internal combustion engines to fully electric vehicle components and systems, the technology and materials tested extensively under the pressures of the Formula E racetrack will play a key role in solving complex automotive challenges within wider electrification. A key element of the partnership with Nissan e.dams will be the exploration of motorsport as a testbed for new-to-world technology, with essential and tangible applications in future commercial electrified vehicles.

This partnership is an extension of a successful and ongoing technical program with the Alpine F1 Team (formerly Renault DP World F1 Team), which has seen engineers from both parties working together to co-engineer innovations within the car's hybrid powertrain.

DuPont has been bringing innovations to the automotive industry for more than 100 years with brands such as Nomex®, Kevlar®, Kapton®, BETATECH™ thermal interface materials, BETAMATE™ crash durable structural adhesives and BETAFORCE™ multi-material joining adhesives among others. DuPont collaborates with partners and automotive manufacturers around the world to develop materials and technologies that help solve challenges on both the racetrack and road. These include new ways to reduce weight, improve heat and thermal management, boost connectivity and make cars safer for drivers and passengers. This partnership represents a significant step forward in DuPont innovation helping to advance vehicle electrification.

Tommaso Volpe, Nissan Global Motorsports director, said, 'We welcome DuPont to the Nissan e.dams racing family as a new partner for season seven of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Nissan competes in Formula E to continuously build our electric vehicle expertise as we strive to produce even more exciting, efficient, and safe road cars for our customers. DuPont shares our passion for engineering excellence and technical advancement in every aspect of motorsports competition and road car development, so they are a perfect partner as we race together in Formula E, driving forward for success and knowledge.'

Tina Wu, vice president and general manager, Advanced Solutions, DuPont, added, 'The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is an exciting competition that brings to life the very best in electric engineering and the high levels of performance it can achieve. We look forward to working with Nissan e.dams. Together, we'll push the boundaries of innovation in vehicle electrification - both on the track and through our work on commercial applications with Nissan. The future is electric, and this partnership puts both organizations at the forefront of the advancement of sustainable mobility.'

DuPont joins current Nissan e.dams partners Shell, Richard Mille, LEMO and CFI. Both teams will start working together immediately in preparation for Nissan's third consecutive year in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, beginning with a double-header night race in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, on February 26, 2021.

Disclaimer

DuPont de Nemours Inc. published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 13:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
