DuPont: dividend increase and new share buybacks

February 06, 2024 at 07:26 am EST

On the occasion of its quarterly publication, DuPont de Nemours announces a 6% increase in its quarterly dividend, to $0.38 per share, as well as a new authorization for $1 billion in share buybacks.



For the last three months of 2023, the chemicals group reports adjusted EPS down 2% to $0.87, despite a 0.3 point improvement in operating EBITDA margin to 24.7% on revenues of $2.9 billion, down 7% (-10% in organic terms).



With full-year 2023 adjusted EPS of $3.48 and revenues of nearly $12.1 billion, DuPont expects to achieve target ranges of $3.25 to $3.65 and $11.9 to $12.3 billion respectively for the coming year.



