DuPont: dividend increase and new share buybacks
For the last three months of 2023, the chemicals group reports adjusted EPS down 2% to $0.87, despite a 0.3 point improvement in operating EBITDA margin to 24.7% on revenues of $2.9 billion, down 7% (-10% in organic terms).
With full-year 2023 adjusted EPS of $3.48 and revenues of nearly $12.1 billion, DuPont expects to achieve target ranges of $3.25 to $3.65 and $11.9 to $12.3 billion respectively for the coming year.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction