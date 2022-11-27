Discover the Incomparable Charm of Summer at Jubail: the Jewel Adorned with Beautiful Beaches

Jubail, the Pearl City and capital of Jubail Governate, is located in the Eastern Region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The city covers an area of approximately 930 square kilometers and is divided into three regions: Al Balad, Al Tahlia, and the Industrial Zone. The city is a turnaround for the tourism sector in the Kingdom and the Arabian Gulf due to its sophisticated residential neighborhoods, beautiful beaches, public gardens, and parks that are intertwined within its unique urban planning, in addition to the stunning beaches and marinas that provide the best-in-class recreational services. The remarkable coastal city attracts tourists from different countries, thereby consolidating its position as one of the Kingdom's top summer destinations and a key pillar to achieving the goals outlined in Saudi Vision 2030, which aims at accelerating the National Tourism Strategy and enhancing the contribution of tourism to economic diversification.

Top-Rated Tourist Attractions

Overlooking the Arabian Gulf, the city of Al Jubail is characterized by its seven picturesque beaches, including five in Jubail Industrial City. Setting the scene for an ideal summer destination, the tourist gem offers a unique opportunity for tourists to enjoy sunny days and explore the wonders of the beaches of the Gulf. Accordingly, the city's strategic location adds to its impressive presence on the Saudi tourist map. While Jubail is a popular destination all year round, the features of the coastal city dotted with stunning beaches make it the best place to visit during summer due to its world-class tourist attractions and exceptional services provided for residents and tourists alike. Here are the most breathtaking locations to consider visiting:

Al Jubail Corniche: Al Jubail Corniche is an unmatched tourist attraction where palm trees and colorful flowers all around are a sight to behold. The destination has a hand-picked portfolio of luxury chalets, incredible facilities for people with special needs, and a promenade surrounded by trees.



The Corniche of Taiba Al-Jubail, or Taiba Beach Al-Jubail: One of the top tourist attractions of Al Jubail, the Corniche of Taiba Al-Jubail is a prominent modern tourist attraction with sandy beaches that offer an ideal spot for tourists longing for beach activities, sightseeing, fishing, and camping. The Corniche, which is characterized by its vast area and the availability of multiple facilities, is also a great tourist attraction for tranquility seekers.

Al Nakheel Beach: Stretching over 1.5 km, the sandy beach with its crystal clear water is an ideal destination for picnic goers. The beach promises to deliver a unique blend of activities and events specially designed for swimming enthusiasts and beach lovers seeking to enjoy jogging and fishing. The exotic spot has a park where visitors can enjoy the panoramic view of the soft white sand beach and sparkling translucent water. The unique unrivaled ambiance of Al Nakheel Beach cafes and the vast areas of greenery offer a perfect destination to host annual festivals such as the Flower Festival, where visitors can capture the awe-inspiring beach adorned with intricate floras.

Al Fanateer Beach: Perfectly situated near King Fahd Road, Al Fanateer Beach is a contemporary beach recently developed to drive growth and contribute to increasing tourism in the coastal city. The beach proudly showcases vital facilities and services, in addition to the countless options of entertainment games scattered along the shoreline.

Dareen Beach- Al Jubail: Dareen Beach is one of the most alluring and popular beaches in the dreamy city. The magical destination offers an incredible array of attractions to satisfy beach thrill enthusiasts. It is perfect for anybody looking to spend a perfect summer vacation watching the beauty of the Gulf, listening to waves crash endlessly on the beach, and looking at the tranquil water sparkling under the sun. The vast sandy beach is the right destination to explore and wander. One can enjoy beach walking and jogging on the golden sands, in addition to cycling, playing football, beach volleyball, swimming, and other various recreational activities and facilities.

Breathtaking Parks

All the glamour of Al Jubail City is embedded within its amazing parks, including Al Nuzha, a vast park situated in the Western region of the industrial zone, situated in the Western region of the industrial zone. Well-known for its playgrounds and water sports facilities, Al Nuzha covers an area of 204 kilometers. Other breathtaking parks that are worth visiting include:

Al-Dafi Park: Established in 1984, Al-Dafi Park is located north of Jubail Industrial City, on the northern side of Al-Dafi district, and covers an area of 451,600 m2, featuring the most extensive lush green pastures in Al Jubail. The park is a prominent and luxurious tourist attraction that is ready to share its rural authenticity and designs that blend with its striking surroundings of old trees, standing proudly for the last 300 years to form a dense forest that stretches to the coast. The spectacular shoreline view offers visitors a memorable and bespoke experience.

Al-Andalus Park: This picturesque park in Jubail covers an area of 260,000 m2. It appeals to nature lovers who wish to enjoy an exciting experience. Visitors can embrace the wilderness of the great outdoors, wandering in the green wonderland, enjoying the walking trails, and playing football. Al-Andalus Park also features an outdoor barbecue area with seatings tucked in the shade of the trees, in addition to a play zone for kids.

The Water Canal Park: Nothing beats the charm of wandering among the lush greenery of the Water Canal Park, where one can enjoy the scenic tree-filled green landscapes. The water run-off canal system amid the park adds to its unique modern design and vital facilities. Also, the park is wonderfully dotted with several trees which are home to migratory birds during winter and spring.

Najd Park: The park, which is exclusively designed for men, is among the most amazing parks in Jubail Industrial City. It features green pastures, entertainment centers, tourist services, and health facilities. A luminous fountain, built in the middle of the park offers a unique spectacle to the surrounding areas designed for secluded relaxation, as well as football and volleyball fields, in addition to other sports facilities.

Parks and Archeological Sites not to miss

Salam Park in Jubail: Open for visitors since 2016, the park spreads over an area of 87,500 m. This massive touristic gem in Jubail appeals to nature enthusiasts longing for picnicking outdoors. The lush green park offers music lovers the opportunity to enjoy the thrilling experience of live music concerts. Visitors are invited to wander through the open-air green landscapes and delve deeply into the natural beauty. The park itself is a large green expanse dedicated to walking, exercising, and playing tennis and football. The park also has a play zone for kids.

Jalmudah Park: Abundant greenery and shady trees strum a rhythm of pure bliss, offering visitors and tourists unlimited possibilities to explore the captivating charm of the green oasis. The park is so postcard-perfect with numerous spots that invite quiet contemplation, in addition to offering visitors a variety of opportunities to enjoy walking, skateboarding, and many more activities.

Al-Jubail Marine Wildlife Sanctuary: The establishment of the marine habitat and wildlife sanctuary offers a matchless attempt to rebel against oil contamination across the Arabian Gulf shoreline and preserve marine life. The sanctuary, which is close to the islands of Jana, Karan, and Jerid, is a natural habitat for various species of rodents, birds, and invertebrates.

Al Jubail has long been known for its 27 historical and archaeological sites, including Abu Sharif, Al Mubarakiya, and Al-Abba. Nestled in the city, Al-Tawiya Tower is one of the archaeological heritage landmarks built in 1928 and associated with the reign of King Abdulaziz Al Saud. Remarkably, Al Jubail houses an abundance of landmarks such as Jubail al Bahri and Jubail Customs Historical Site, in addition to Jubail Church and Mardomah Archaeological Site, discovered in 1986 and 2011 respectively in the Industrial City of Jubail. What adds splendor to the city is Al-Dosariah, a landmark located in the southeast of the governorate and Al-Dafi, which was discovered between 1984-1988 in Jubail Industrial City.

Al Jubail offers shopping enthusiasts an array of street markets to explore, including the Al Qatif Market in Jubail City, which dates back nearly 50 years. Additionally, Jubail Ladies Market offers women a unique shopping experience and is definitely a core economic asset for Al Jubail City.

Shopping Malls and Amusement Parks

Al Jubail also features high-end hotels offering services that ensure uniquely tailored guest experiences for tourists and visitors infused with genuine Saudi hospitality. Blending authenticity with modern hospitality, guests can indulge in a swanky stay at the deluxe apartments, residential units and suites, and luxury hotels that provide all the modern amenities travelers crave. This is in addition to distinguished resorts that overlook the most important landmarks of the city.

One of the most striking features of Al Jubail is the abundance of shopping centers, malls, and expos that provide an interactive, enjoyable shopping environment, offering shoppers access to world-renowned brand names and products. Visitors can enjoy an exceptional shopping tour in either one of these shopping centers, including Al Jubail Mall, Al Fanateer Mall, and Al Huwailat Shopping Center.

Amusement parks are the most thrilling attractions at Al Jubail, and they include:

Happy Land: The amusement park's glory stems from the marvelous spots and exotic green spaces that overlook its huge dancing fountain, in addition to the exciting games and entertainment activities that attract adults and children alike.

Jubail Industrial City

Spreading over 1016 km2, Jubail Industrial City is one of the largest industrial cities in the world. The pioneering city is distinguished for its commitment to the highest standards of environmental protection and green space conservation, which inspires visitors and tourists to discover its landmarks. Jubail Industrial City is a fast-growing tourist destination that appeals to many citizens and visitors from different regions of the Kingdom who are passionate to enjoy the golden beaches of the Gulf and its nearby islands. The city has recently attracted the private sector due to its magnificent beaches, multiple marinas for boats, and wonderfully designed parks and gardens. Not only this, Jubail Industrial City hosts many outdoor and indoor sports stadiums and offers tourists the opportunity to engage in a wide array of activities, such as land-based tours to nearby islands and horse riding, in addition to weekly horse racing events for equestrian sports enthusiasts.

