Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Dur Hospitality Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4010   SA0007870039

DUR HOSPITALITY COMPANY

(4010)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dur Hospitality : Makarem Hotels Sponsors Umrah+ Connect 2021 in London

03/06/2022 | 08:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Makarem Hotels, the Saudi hotels brand owned by Dur Hospitality and specialized in leading spiritual services for visitors of Makkah and Madinah, has attended and sponsored Umrah+ Connect on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, in London, alongside The Saudi Tourism Authority and large hotel groups.

Dur's President of Hotel Operations, Mr. Hassan Al Ahdab, during his presentation at the event, highlighted the role of Makarem Hotels in the development of religious tourism, one of the primary drivers of the tourism sector and the central pillar of Saudi Vision 2030. Through its chain of eight hotels, he indicated that Makarem had increased its portfolio to over 2000 rooms with a significant focus on serving pilgrims and providing high-end local hospitality services in Makkah and Madinah. Mr. Ahdab proceeded to highlight the hotel's innovative and sustainable approach and the ideal hotel locations, referring in this context to the five-star Makarem Ajyad Makkah Hotel that has recently undergone a major renovation, keeping pace with the highest international hospitality standards. Ahdab emphasized both Makarem's commitment to improving its position at the forefront of hotels specialized in serving Umrah and Hajj pilgrims and its essential contribution to the anticipated recovery of the hospitality sector. He also expressed his optimism for the coming period, highlighting the readiness of Makarem Hotel to receive the most significant number of pilgrims and provide an outstanding accommodation experience of global scale and local spirit.

The Umrah+ Connect 2021 Event is the first of its kind in the world dedicated to companies working in the travel and tourism sector and specializing in providing Umrah services in the United Kingdom and Europe to revitalize and connect this industry to a more innovative future. The grand Umrah Connect 2021 gala event that coincides with the World Travel Market has enabled local and international guests to explore the various Umrah services offered by Saudi Arabia. It has also constituted an occasion to showcase the products and services of the businesses and companies participating in the event sponsorship and learn more about the Saudi natural and cultural heritage and the facilities provided to visit the Kingdom and the holy cities.

Disclaimer

Dur Hospitality Co. SJSC published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 13:18:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DUR HOSPITALITY COMPANY
08:19aDUR HOSPITALITY : Makarem Hotels Sponsors Umrah+ Connect 2021 in London
PU
08:19aDUR HOSPITALITY : Reiterating its pioneering role within the Saudi hospitality industry
PU
01/02Dur Hospitality Co. Announces the Appointment of the Chairman of the Board of Directors..
CI
2021Dur Hospitality Company Announces the Signing of Contract of Construction of a Luxuriou..
CI
2021Dur Hospitality Co. Announces the Signing of Contract with Accor Co. to Manage and Oper..
CI
2021DUR HOSPITALITY : Inks Agreement with Accor to Open Rixos Jeddah Resort
PU
2021DUR HOSPITALITY : Shada launches Dara Al Rayan Executive Apartments
PU
2021Dur Hospitality Company Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
2021إعلان شركة دور ..
PU
2021إعلان شركة دور ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 442 M 118 M 118 M
Net income 2020 -49,5 M -13,2 M -13,2 M
Net Debt 2020 1 325 M 353 M 353 M
P/E ratio 2020 -57,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 405 M 908 M 908 M
EV / Sales 2019 6,43x
EV / Sales 2020 9,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 37,6%
Chart DUR HOSPITALITY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Dur Hospitality Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUR HOSPITALITY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sultan bin Bader Al-Otaibi Chief Executive Officer
Amin Abdullah Al-Bukhari Chief Financial Officer
Hassan Ahdab President-Hotels Operations
Fahad Abdullah Abdel Aziz Al-Kassim Vice Chairman
Talal bin Abdulmohsen Al-Mulafikh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUR HOSPITALITY COMPANY9.49%908
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-3.61%51 975
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-11.74%38 429
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-3.79%11 034
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-5.54%9 964
ACCOR-8.23%7 329