Dur Hospitality : Makarem Hotels Sponsors Umrah+ Connect 2021 in London

Makarem Hotels, the Saudi hotels brand owned by Dur Hospitality and specialized in leading spiritual services for visitors of Makkah and Madinah, has attended and sponsored Umrah+ Connect on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, in London, alongside The Saudi Tourism Authority and large hotel groups.

Dur's President of Hotel Operations, Mr. Hassan Al Ahdab, during his presentation at the event, highlighted the role of Makarem Hotels in the development of religious tourism, one of the primary drivers of the tourism sector and the central pillar of Saudi Vision 2030. Through its chain of eight hotels, he indicated that Makarem had increased its portfolio to over 2000 rooms with a significant focus on serving pilgrims and providing high-end local hospitality services in Makkah and Madinah. Mr. Ahdab proceeded to highlight the hotel's innovative and sustainable approach and the ideal hotel locations, referring in this context to the five-star Makarem Ajyad Makkah Hotel that has recently undergone a major renovation, keeping pace with the highest international hospitality standards. Ahdab emphasized both Makarem's commitment to improving its position at the forefront of hotels specialized in serving Umrah and Hajj pilgrims and its essential contribution to the anticipated recovery of the hospitality sector. He also expressed his optimism for the coming period, highlighting the readiness of Makarem Hotel to receive the most significant number of pilgrims and provide an outstanding accommodation experience of global scale and local spirit.

The Umrah+ Connect 2021 Event is the first of its kind in the world dedicated to companies working in the travel and tourism sector and specializing in providing Umrah services in the United Kingdom and Europe to revitalize and connect this industry to a more innovative future. The grand Umrah Connect 2021 gala event that coincides with the World Travel Market has enabled local and international guests to explore the various Umrah services offered by Saudi Arabia. It has also constituted an occasion to showcase the products and services of the businesses and companies participating in the event sponsorship and learn more about the Saudi natural and cultural heritage and the facilities provided to visit the Kingdom and the holy cities.