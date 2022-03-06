Dur Hospitality : Reiterating its pioneering role within the Saudi hospitality industry

Dur Hospitality has announced receiving ten medals and six certificates of merit and three Boecker hygiene awards awarded to a group of its outstanding chefs at the International Food, Beverage & Hospitality Exhibition "Horeca Saudi 2021", which was organized between the 5th and 7th of September at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center in the Saudi capital. Fourteen chefs from four of Dur's hotels including Crowne Plaza Riyadh Palace, Makarem Ajyad, Makarem Annakheel, and Marriott Riyadh Airport participated in the competitions at the exhibition.

With these accomplishments, Dur Hospitality's Chief Executive Officer Mr. Sultan Bader Al-Otaibi proudly remarked, "These prestigious accolades proliferate Dur's long and successful journey which has witnessed countless achievements over the course of its operation. They serve as testament to the company's effective strategy in attracting the best talents with world-class qualifications in the hospitality sector, and confirm our diligence to offer the highest level of safety and preventative measures without sacrificing our rich and varied dining experiences."

Al-Otaibi also commended the role of "HORECA Saudi" in attracting a large number of visitors in what contributes to the hospitality sector's growth and points to the return of exhibition tourism. He also shed light on the remarkable progress achieved for the food, beverage, and the international cuisine sector in Saudi Arabia.

This year's edition of HORECA Saudi saw participations from leading local and global specialized entities. The "Salon Culinaire" competition was held on the sidelines of the event, where some of the world's most famous chefs competed to showcase their skills and creativity based on impeccable standards set by a high-level panel of judges.