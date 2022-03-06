Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Dur Hospitality Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4010   SA0007870039

DUR HOSPITALITY COMPANY

(4010)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dur Hospitality : Reiterating its pioneering role within the Saudi hospitality industry

03/06/2022 | 08:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dur Hospitality has announced receiving ten medals and six certificates of merit and three Boecker hygiene awards awarded to a group of its outstanding chefs at the International Food, Beverage & Hospitality Exhibition "Horeca Saudi 2021", which was organized between the 5th and 7th of September at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center in the Saudi capital. Fourteen chefs from four of Dur's hotels including Crowne Plaza Riyadh Palace, Makarem Ajyad, Makarem Annakheel, and Marriott Riyadh Airport participated in the competitions at the exhibition.

With these accomplishments, Dur Hospitality's Chief Executive Officer Mr. Sultan Bader Al-Otaibi proudly remarked, "These prestigious accolades proliferate Dur's long and successful journey which has witnessed countless achievements over the course of its operation. They serve as testament to the company's effective strategy in attracting the best talents with world-class qualifications in the hospitality sector, and confirm our diligence to offer the highest level of safety and preventative measures without sacrificing our rich and varied dining experiences."
Al-Otaibi also commended the role of "HORECA Saudi" in attracting a large number of visitors in what contributes to the hospitality sector's growth and points to the return of exhibition tourism. He also shed light on the remarkable progress achieved for the food, beverage, and the international cuisine sector in Saudi Arabia.

This year's edition of HORECA Saudi saw participations from leading local and global specialized entities. The "Salon Culinaire" competition was held on the sidelines of the event, where some of the world's most famous chefs competed to showcase their skills and creativity based on impeccable standards set by a high-level panel of judges.

Disclaimer

Dur Hospitality Co. SJSC published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 13:18:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DUR HOSPITALITY COMPANY
08:19aDUR HOSPITALITY : Makarem Hotels Sponsors Umrah+ Connect 2021 in London
PU
08:19aDUR HOSPITALITY : Reiterating its pioneering role within the Saudi hospitality industry
PU
01/02Dur Hospitality Co. Announces the Appointment of the Chairman of the Board of Directors..
CI
2021Dur Hospitality Company Announces the Signing of Contract of Construction of a Luxuriou..
CI
2021Dur Hospitality Co. Announces the Signing of Contract with Accor Co. to Manage and Oper..
CI
2021DUR HOSPITALITY : Inks Agreement with Accor to Open Rixos Jeddah Resort
PU
2021DUR HOSPITALITY : Shada launches Dara Al Rayan Executive Apartments
PU
2021Dur Hospitality Company Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
2021إعلان شركة دور ..
PU
2021إعلان شركة دور ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 442 M 118 M 118 M
Net income 2020 -49,5 M -13,2 M -13,2 M
Net Debt 2020 1 325 M 353 M 353 M
P/E ratio 2020 -57,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 405 M 908 M 908 M
EV / Sales 2019 6,43x
EV / Sales 2020 9,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 37,6%
Chart DUR HOSPITALITY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Dur Hospitality Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUR HOSPITALITY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sultan bin Bader Al-Otaibi Chief Executive Officer
Amin Abdullah Al-Bukhari Chief Financial Officer
Hassan Ahdab President-Hotels Operations
Fahad Abdullah Abdel Aziz Al-Kassim Vice Chairman
Talal bin Abdulmohsen Al-Mulafikh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUR HOSPITALITY COMPANY9.49%908
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-3.61%51 975
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-11.74%38 429
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-3.79%11 034
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-5.54%9 964
ACCOR-8.23%7 329