Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Dur Hospitality Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4010   SA0007870039

DUR HOSPITALITY COMPANY

(4010)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  06-05
23.22 SAR   +1.04%
03:12aDUR HOSPITALITY : and Bagpoint sign MoU to enrich travel and accommodation experiences
PU
05/24Dur Hospitality Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/14DUR HOSPITALITY : 'Amasy' by Dur Hospitality carves out its delightful Ramadan Iftar offers for the second consecutive year.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dur Hospitality : and Bagpoint sign MoU to enrich travel and accommodation experiences

06/07/2022 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dur Hospitality signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bagpoint for Information Technology during its participation as a strategic sponsor in the Future of Hospitality Summit 2022 held under the theme "Reimagined Horizons" on May 24-25 at the Riyadh Airport Marriott Hotel.

As per the agreement, Dur and Bagpoint will join efforts and leverage their expertise and capabilities for improving the traveler's experience through enhancing the services provided to guests in Dur hotels. This includes check-in and luggage transportation services to and from the airport in order to enhance the traveler's experience by redefining the quality of service with more flexibility and speed.

Dur Hospitality's President of Hotels Operations Hassan Al Ahdab stated: "This strategic cooperation with Bagpoint is part of Dur's consistent efforts to expand our partnerships with the top tourism and hospitality leaders, and to further advance our services through innovative concepts that cement Dur Hospitality's position as a leader in the hospitality sector. This MoU is the outcome of the joint efforts to develop the tourism sector and achieve its strategic objectives of supporting the national economy and promoting the Kingdom's position as a regional and global tourism hub. It will also contribute to Dur's strategy in supporting and adopting emerging technologies to streamline the accommodation procedures and upgrade the quality of services offered to guests at Dur hotels and resorts, aiming to deliver a seamless and modern travel experience."

Disclaimer

Dur Hospitality Co. SJSC published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 07:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DUR HOSPITALITY COMPANY
03:12aDUR HOSPITALITY : and Bagpoint sign MoU to enrich travel and accommodation experiences
PU
05/24Dur Hospitality Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
04/14DUR HOSPITALITY : 'Amasy' by Dur Hospitality carves out its delightful Ramadan Iftar offer..
PU
03/31Dur Hospitality Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
03/31DUR HOSPITALITY : Fourth Quarter
PU
03/24DUR HOSPITALITY : Makarem Participates in the Conference and Exhibition for Hajj and Umrah..
PU
03/06DUR HOSPITALITY : Makarem Hotels Sponsors Umrah+ Connect 2021 in London
PU
03/06DUR HOSPITALITY : Reiterating its pioneering role within the Saudi hospitality industry
PU
01/02Dur Hospitality Co. Announces the Appointment of the Chairman of the Board of Directors..
CI
2021Dur Hospitality Company Announces the Signing of Contract of Construction of a Luxuriou..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 473 M 126 M 126 M
Net income 2021 -15,2 M -4,05 M -4,05 M
Net Debt 2021 1 271 M 339 M 339 M
P/E ratio 2021 -205x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 322 M 619 M 619 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,47x
EV / Sales 2021 9,26x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 37,6%
Chart DUR HOSPITALITY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Dur Hospitality Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUR HOSPITALITY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sultan bin Bader Al-Otaibi Chief Executive Officer
Amin Abdullah Al-Bukhari Chief Financial Officer
Hassan Ahdab President-Hotels Operations
Fahad Abdullah Abdel Aziz Al-Kassim Vice Chairman
Talal bin Abdulmohsen Al-Mulafikh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUR HOSPITALITY COMPANY-25.34%619
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.7.49%57 163
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-7.42%39 570
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC3.95%11 092
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-3.90%10 166
ACCOR7.70%8 300