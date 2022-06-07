Dur Hospitality : and Bagpoint sign MoU to enrich travel and accommodation experiences

Dur Hospitality signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bagpoint for Information Technology during its participation as a strategic sponsor in the Future of Hospitality Summit 2022 held under the theme "Reimagined Horizons" on May 24-25 at the Riyadh Airport Marriott Hotel.

As per the agreement, Dur and Bagpoint will join efforts and leverage their expertise and capabilities for improving the traveler's experience through enhancing the services provided to guests in Dur hotels. This includes check-in and luggage transportation services to and from the airport in order to enhance the traveler's experience by redefining the quality of service with more flexibility and speed.

Dur Hospitality's President of Hotels Operations Hassan Al Ahdab stated: "This strategic cooperation with Bagpoint is part of Dur's consistent efforts to expand our partnerships with the top tourism and hospitality leaders, and to further advance our services through innovative concepts that cement Dur Hospitality's position as a leader in the hospitality sector. This MoU is the outcome of the joint efforts to develop the tourism sector and achieve its strategic objectives of supporting the national economy and promoting the Kingdom's position as a regional and global tourism hub. It will also contribute to Dur's strategy in supporting and adopting emerging technologies to streamline the accommodation procedures and upgrade the quality of services offered to guests at Dur hotels and resorts, aiming to deliver a seamless and modern travel experience."

