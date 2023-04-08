Advanced search
    4010   SA0007870039

DUR HOSPITALITY COMPANY

(4010)
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-05
24.08 SAR   +0.84%
12:26pDur Hospitality : signs MoU with MoC to integrate cultural content into its properties To endorse Saudi culture and boost local hospitality
PU
01/29Dur Hospitality Company Announces Update on Memorandum of Understanding with the Smart Zone Real Estate Company
CI
2022Emphasizing Its Pioneering Role In Championing The Saudi Hospitality : Dur Hospitality Receives 7 Medals and a Merit Award Certificate From “Saudi Horeca 2022”
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dur Hospitality : signs MoU with MoC to integrate cultural content into its properties To endorse Saudi culture and boost local hospitality

04/08/2023 | 12:26pm EDT
Dur Hospitality has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Culture (MoC) for supporting Saudi culture and local hospitality through Dur's services and integrating cultural content into its properties. The MoU was signed by the Deputy Minister of Culture, His Excellency Mr. Hamed bin Muhammad Fayez, and Dur Hospitality CEO, Mr. Sultan bin Badr Al-Otaibi, in a ceremony held in Riyadh.

As per the MoU, Dur will apply the standards of the King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism across its assets and properties, and organize architecture and design competitions and awards to contribute to the growth of cultural talent. Dur will also work to enhance its own cultural content, incorporating designs and products by Saudi designers in its hotels, creating, acquiring and preserving art collections, and featuring local cuisine on the menus of its affiliated restaurants and hotels, to introduce the community to Saudi culinary arts as one of the key cultural sectors.

Commenting on the agreement, Dur Hospitality CEO, Mr. Sultan Al-Otaibi, stated, "This MoU endorses our strategy of introducing the Saudi culture to the world, by delivering the best hotel management practices with great diligence to ensure an exceptional guest experience, showcasing authentic Saudi hospitality and applying world-class standards. Our cooperation with the Ministry of Culture will bring out Saudi hospitality with its art, culture and originality, and highlight the Kingdom's authentic national identity, civilization and ancient cultural heritage."

As part of its expansion plan aimed at building and developing hotel and real estate projects in Saudi Arabia, Dur Hospitality will complete a number of projects over the coming two years. Luxury residential project Darraq Al Hada will be debuted in the second quarter of 2023. Adeptly located near the Diplomatic Quarter in Riyadh, the project will bring 75 luxurious villas, furnished and equipped with the latest smart home technologies. In 2024, the luxurious project Rixos Jeddah Resort will be opened in Obhur Bay, featuring a luxury hotel, a water park and a kids club, along with several villas with private pools. In 2024, Dur will also be launching Makarem Al Madinah, one of the most luxurious hotels in Madinah with high-end rooms, suites and facilities.

As part of its ongoing efforts to endorse Saudi culture, Dur Hospitality partnered with the Ministry of Culture in supporting and sponsoring several initiatives such as the Fashion Commission and the Culinary Arts Commission. Dur sponsored the second edition of Fashion Futures exhibition and forum, as well as the second edition of the Saudi Feast Food Festival, showcasing its efforts to support the Saudi cuisine as a key element of the authentic national identity that enhances the hospitality sector's global competitiveness in line with Saudi Vision 2030's goals.

About Dur Hospitality:

Dur Hospitality is a publicly listed company specializing in hotel operations, property & facility management, and real estate development & asset management in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The company runs an extensive portfolio of 33 properties ranging from hotels to residential communities across the Kingdom with over 5,500 keys and has 14 additional properties in the pipeline.

Through its wide range of differentiated hospitality and accommodation options, Dur serves its wide customer base of Saudi nationals, residents, and tourists through several of its specialized Saudi brands such as Makarem Hotels, Dur Communities, Darraq, Shada Hospitality, and Dara. In parallel, by partnering with globally-acclaimed brands such as IHG Hotels and Resorts, Marriott International, and Accor, Dur enriches the Saudi hotel market with world-class accommodation selections embedded with its original, acclaimed Saudi hospitality.

Dur Hospitality Co. SJSC published this content on 08 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2023 16:25:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
