TABUK: The Heart of Ancient Civilizations and the Home Ground of Innovation

It is quite rare for a civilization to assemble the ancient with the modern in one place. Located in the northwest of Saudi Arabia, Tabuk is a perfect representation of this rarity due to its glorious history and proximity to NEOM, a masterpiece of our time and a new model for the future of humanity in terms of sustainable living and innovation in all fields. While being home to futuristic advancement and ingenuity, the Tabuk region maintains the authenticity of its rich past and unique diversity that brings to mind its ancient tales and takes one back in time to relive its stories of old. It carries immense historical value for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and is one of its most treasured regions for its natural assets and resources that it has been named "Tabuk the Rose". At the same time, this region will serve as a platform for technological innovation and sustainable development that will accelerate human progress in the Kingdom and the region, ushering in a new era of advancement.

Tabuk Throughout History

The history of Tabuk dates back to the year 500 BC. This area, which used to be called "Tabu," has been known by many names in the past such as "Tabuk Al-Ward" and "The North Gate to the Arabian Peninsula." It has been inhabited by several civilizations such as the Arabs of the Sahara including the People of Thamud, the People of Shuaib, Ashab Al-Aykah ("Companions of the Wood") who were mentioned in the Holy Qur'an, in addition to the Nabataeans, the Arameans, and the Romans who made Tabuk their capital and summer residence for their emperors. In the Islamic era, the region witnessed the conquest of Tabuk and peace with its Emirs (Princes) until it became one of the most important regions of Islam. Thanks to its wisdom and effective management, the region's leadership at the time was able to bring forth the renaissance era and turn it into a model that combines the glory of its past with the innovation of the future, making it one of the Kingdom's most beautiful regions that made advancements in areas of urban and industrial development, agriculture, trade and more. Today, people visiting this region can witness the advancement and progress that it is undergoing.

In addition to its unique characteristics that bring together the authenticity of its historical locations and the modernity of its entertainment projects, Tabuk is distinguished for its geographical location on the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aqaba from the west. This has allowed for establishing several ports that have immensely contributed to the region's prosperity in general and the Kingdom's economy in particular, thereby transforming Tabuk into a remarkable tourist destination as well.

Top Tourist Attractions

The Tabuk region has long been a source of inspiration for poets throughout history for various reasons. Being a historical as well as a natural museum, Tabuk is certainly one of the world's top destinations for tourists to explore the culture and enjoy the splendor of nature. The majestic sandstone formations span the entire area from Wadi Rum in Jordan to the south along with the beaches and coral reefs of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aqaba. Ancient history enthusiasts and researchers as well as architecture lovers are drawn to this region for its fascinating archeological sites and rare landmarks.

From a historical perspective, Tabuk is famous for its ancient rock art dating back to different historical periods, its earliest oasis along the trade route of frankincense and other valuable goods, glorious stories about the prophets, epic battles, pilgrimage routes, and the Hejaz Railway which is portrayed in the book "Lawrence of Arabia" and its movie adaptation.

Famous for its pleasant weather all year round, Tabuk is a great tourist destination that draws people to all its remarkable attractions such as:



Mosques and Museums

The Prophet's Mosque, also called the "Mosque of Repentance" or the "Archaeological Mosque," is considered the Tabuk region's center around which its communities and markets were formed, as it was a pathway for caravans traveling along trade routes from the south to the north as well as a resting place for Levant pilgrims on their way to perform the Hajj rituals and back. Visitors of Tabuk are drawn to visit and see the "Mosque of Repentance" because of its ancient cultural heritage, landmarks, and connection to the pristine story of the Prophet's life.

The Tabuk region is home to some of the greatest and most authentic museums that showcase its heritage and history, providing a clear representation of its past civilizations and cultures:

Museum of Antiquities, Folk Heritage and Folklore is a highly integrated center for conducting archaeological studies and research.

El Fajr Heritage Museum is dedicated to folk heritage collections.

The Kenani Heritage Museum includes many heritage and archeological artifacts such as coins from past times, old documents and treaties, carpets, old tools that were used for making coffee, traditional women's clothes, and other ancient pieces along with ancient architectural styles.

Tayma Museum displays the various historical milestones witnessed by the region throughout all its periods.

Tabuk Regional Museum is a governmental museum and one of the most important museums in the Tabuk region that aims to raise awareness regarding the culture of Saudi Arabia and promote it.



Parks

The importance of parks and gardens lies in their high aesthetic value as they are a feature of modernity that highlights the people's interest in beauty. Tabuk is rich in parks that bring comfort and happiness to people who visit them to unwind and enjoy their picturesque natural landscapes, the beauty of their flower gardens, and the fresh air released by its trees. Some of its most popular parks are:

The Fountain Park contains several important architectural structures and is distinguished for its strategic location.

Green Land Park is one of the most popular touristic parks that attracts visitors of all ages to this region.

Prince Fahd Bin Sultan Park is distinguished for its vast green areas with a variety of tall trees and beautiful flowers.

Amwaj Park is a park for women and is distinguished for its attractive landscape designs and decorations. It is an enclosed space designated especially for women to ensure their privacy and help them enjoy picnics in nature.

Al-Mizan Park offers visitors amazing areas of greenery, natural as well as artificial trees, and native shrubs and plants.

Bird Park is one of the most beautiful and entertaining parks in Tabuk, loved by both locals and tourists.

Samah Park is one of the oldest and most attractive parks in the Kingdom, making for a fun getaway and go-to spot for families in the Tabuk region.

Tabuk Aqua Park is where families and kids go to have an amazing time and enjoy the thrill and excitement it offers.

Mountains with Sandstone Cliffs

The Tabuk region is famous for a series of mountains that are a great location for hiking and camping with their magical beauty as they extend across a vast land of sandstone cliffs and ancient rock art. Some of those mountains are:

Al Dahr Mountain is one of the most beautiful mountains of the Tabuk region, attracting lots of locals as well as tourists all year round. People can enjoy watching the snow falling on its peaks and experience numerous thrills and activities including mountain climbing, snowboarding and camping.

Al Laoz Mountain is the highest mountain peak in the Tabuk region towering at 2,580 meters above sea level. It was given its name due to the abundance of almond trees that it had in the past.

The Alqan Mountains are one of Tabuk's most popular mountains and the most prominent tourist attraction which draws a large number of local and non-local residents.

Hasmi Sandy Mountains are located in the western part of the Tabuk region and are among the most famous locations in the region for their unique natural features.



Castles Embodying the History of Tabuk

Castles are among the cultural landmarks that narrate the history of the state. Tabuk's most well-known castles are:

Tabuk Castle: one of the oldest monuments and most important forts that has become a museum for researchers intending to dive into the depths of ancient history.

Al-Muwailih Castle: a huge historical fortress that was previously one of the main stops on the coastal pilgrimage route and one of the northern gates to the region in the late Islamic era. It is one of the largest fortresses on this route and has a courtyard, a mosque, and a well.

Al-Aznem Castle: Built brick by brick in the Mamluk period, it is the last castle from that era that remains standing in the region.

Al-Zarib Castle: a large fortress that was built during the era of Sultan Ahmed I in 1026 AH/ 1617 AD to keep pilgrims safe and to store their food and deposits. The date of when the castle was built is inscribed at its entrance.

Al-Moadham Castle: one of the largest Ottoman castles that were used to monitor and protect pilgrims. It includes Birkat Al-Moadham and the railway station along with four inscriptions on its main façade showing when it was founded.

Shopping Centers

After its renaissance, Tabuk became an economic hub and an ideal destination for Arab and foreign tourists that hosts a wide range of commercial centers promising world-class services and a unique shopping experience. Perhaps the best shopping destinations in Tabuk are "Makan Mall", "Tabuk Park Mall", "Al Hokair Mall", "Al-Sanabel Shopping Center", "Tawahin Market", "Grand Mall", "Tabuk Park Complex", "Al Raqi Mall", "Extra Complex", "Al Najma Market", "Al Othaim Markets" and "International Market".

The Most Important Monuments in Tabuk

Hejaz Railway Station is a former main railway station connecting Medina to Damascus that was dashed during World War I. It was considered one of the major stations within the Tabuk Province and was put into operation under the Ottoman Empire's reign in 1906 AD.

The Ottoman Fortress was built to provide a safe shelter for the pilgrims. The area is believed to be home to many antiquities buried there by the wind over the years.

Ayn al-Sukkar, the oldest spring in Tabuk was the only source of irrigation for agriculture in the region that dates back to the era of the Prophet (PBUH). The Prophet is believed to have stayed there with his companions for several nights and drank from the spring. The spring initially had a low flow but after the Prophet approached it to wash his face and hands, water gushed out and since then people were able to fill in their buckets.

Al-Bida Oasis is an ancient oasis with tombs carved in rocks, dating back to the Nabataean period.

The Stone Village is a settlement with cultivated land, dating back to the beginning of the 1st millennium BC, where many Stone Age tools were discovered.

Aynuna lies on the bank of a dried-up riverbed along the Red Sea Coast in a fishing village known as Khoraiba. Traces of Islamic settlement have been discovered next to this Nabataean region.

Top Attractions in Tabuk

Tabuk's sandy terrain provides a perfect opportunity for desert adventurers to experience camel safaris, dune buggy rides and horseback riding in Tabuk Water Park where one can also enjoy the delicious local food. Visitors can also rent a 4*4 vehicle to explore the desert and enjoy camping in Wadi al-Disah and Fahd bin Sultan Park.

Ship cruises in Umluj, known as the "Saudi Maldives", are a great leisure option for thrill-seekers who can embark on an unforgettable adventure across the Red Sea. To the north, 104 islands with white sand and lush palm trees surround the area along with a colorful world of nudibranchs, turtles and dugongs under the aquarium-like waters where one can experience the region's vibrant underwater ecosystem.

A guided tour through the canyons, Wadi al-Tayyib Al Ism, Georgios shipwreck, and the Catalina seaplane, helps one embark on a journey to discover the rich culture, nature and history of Tabuk.

Tabuk Al Disah Safari is an ideal getaway in one of the most magical wonders of the region, Wadi al- Disah.

Fishing trips are a great way to revel in the secrets of the underwater world.

Diving is essential to explore the region's stunning natural beauty as Tabuk possesses the longest stretch of coastline on the Red Sea in all of Saudi Arabia, besides housing two large coastal development projects, the Red Sea Project and NEOM.

Tabuk wildlife expeditions have a lot to offer as they allow for exploring the unique diversity of fish species such as sharks and rare species of small fish in the northern area.

Holiday in Tabuk?

Dur Hospitality has relaunched "Holiday Inn Tabuk Hotel" with its new style after a full renovation and expansion project to cater to the accelerated growth in the Kingdom's domestic travel industry. The Hotel offers services that deliver a world-class accommodation experience and a fantastic lineup of facilities promising a memorable stay for business and leisure travelers.

NEOM: Ushering in a new future

Located in Tabuk across a total area of 26,500 km2 extending 170 km along the coast of the Red Sea, NEOM was unveiled by the Crown Prince, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman. On of the largest projects in the world and a vital urban development project of Saudi Vision 2030, NEOM is designed to be an accelerator for human progress.

Being a vision of what a new future might look like, NEOM is being built from the ground up as a destination for people who dream big and want to be part of a new future that achieves exceptional livability, fosters thriving businesses and reinvents conservation. With plans to house residents, research centers, sports venues, entertainment venues, tourist destinations and mixed-use communities, NEOM will attract visionary minds and adventurous spirits from all over the world to incubate leading-edge innovations and create a thriving business environment to commercialize revolutionary technologies. Citizens of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity - all supported by a progressive legal system compatible with international norms and conducive to economic growth and social development.