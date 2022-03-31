Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Durango Resources Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DGO   CA2664951001

DURANGO RESOURCES INC.

(DGO)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03/31 11:36:32 am EDT
0.085 CAD   +6.25%
11:36aDURANGO RESOURCES : FS January 31, 2022
PU
03/17Durango Visits NMX East Lithium Property
AQ
02/02Durango to Visit NMX East Lithium Property
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Durango Resources : FS January 31, 2022

03/31/2022 | 11:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DURANGO RESOURCES INC.

(An Exploration Company)

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Unaudited)

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)NOTICE TO READER

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of condensed interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

(An Exploration Stage Company) STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Nature of business and going concern (Note 1)

Commitments (Notes 3 and 9)

Subsequent events (Note 12)

Approved and authorized by the Board on March 30, 2022.

"Marcy Kiesman"

"Aimee Ward"

Director

CFO

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Durango Resources Inc. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 15:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DURANGO RESOURCES INC.
11:36aDURANGO RESOURCES : FS January 31, 2022
PU
03/17Durango Visits NMX East Lithium Property
AQ
02/02Durango to Visit NMX East Lithium Property
AQ
01/18Durango Discovers 14.367 gt Gold at Surface on Discovery Property, QC
AQ
01/17Durango Resources Inc. Discovers 14.367 G/T Gold At Surface on Discovery Property, QC
CI
01/17Durango Discovers 14.367 g/t Gold at Surface on Discovery Property, QC
AQ
2021DURANGO RESOURCES : FS October 31 2021
PU
2021DURANGO RESOURCES : MDA October 31 2021
PU
2021Durango Resources Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended October 31,..
CI
2021DURANGO RESOURCES : ATOXF Certification 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,33 M -0,26 M -0,26 M
Net cash 2021 0,29 M 0,23 M 0,23 M
P/E ratio 2021 -14,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,14 M 4,92 M 4,92 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart DURANGO RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Durango Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marcy Kiesman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Aimee Ward Chief Financial Officer
Melanie Mackay Independent Director
Julie Lemieux Director
M. Joanna Cameron Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DURANGO RESOURCES INC.100.00%5
BHP GROUP LIMITED21.88%192 245
RIO TINTO PLC24.20%132 392
GLENCORE PLC33.54%86 160
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC31.83%63 545
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.29.23%45 244