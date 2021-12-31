Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Durango Resources Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DGO   CA2664951001

DURANGO RESOURCES INC.

(DGO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 12/31 12:24:07 pm
0.04 CAD   --.--%
01:47pDURANGO RESOURCES : FS October 31 2021
PU
01:47pDURANGO RESOURCES : MDA October 31 2021
PU
12/27DURANGO RESOURCES : ATOXF Certification 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Durango Resources : FS October 31 2021

12/31/2021 | 01:47pm EST
DURANGO RESOURCES INC.

(An Exploration Company)

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Unaudited)

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED OCT 31, 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

NOTICE TO READER

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of condensed interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

2

Durango Resources Inc.

(An Exploration Stage Company)

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Nature of business and going concern (Note 1)

Commitments (Notes 3 and 9)

Subsequent events (Note 12)

Approved and authorized by the Board on December 30, 2021.

"Marcy Kiesman"

"Aimee Ward"

Director

CFO

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

3

Durango Resources Inc.

(An Exploration Stage Company)

STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements

4

Durango Resources Inc.

(An Exploration Stage Company)

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Durango Resources Inc. published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 18:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,33 M -0,26 M -0,26 M
Net cash 2021 0,29 M 0,23 M 0,23 M
P/E ratio 2021 -14,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,07 M 2,42 M 2,42 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart DURANGO RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Durango Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marcy Kiesman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Aimee Ward Chief Financial Officer
Melanie Mackay Independent Director
Julie Lemieux Director
M. Joanna Cameron Director
