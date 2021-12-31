Durango Resources : MDA October 31 2021 12/31/2021 | 01:47pm EST Send by mail :

DURANGO RESOURCES INC. (An Exploration Stage Company) MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2021 This management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") is provided to enable the reader to assess material changes in the financial condition and results of operations Durango Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Durango ") for the three months ended October 31, 2021. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company for the three months ended October 31, 2021, and the condensed consolidated annual financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended July 31, 2021, prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). This MD&A complements and supplements but does not form part of the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

This MD&A contains forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the adequacy of cash resources to carry out the Company's exploration programs or the need for future financing are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including those not specifically identified herein, are made subject to cautionary language statement on page XX. Readers are advised to refer to the cautionary language when reading any forward-looking statements.

All dollar amounts contained herein are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. This MD&A has been prepared as of December 30, 2021. Overall Performance Nature of Business

Durango was incorporated on August 21, 2006 under the Business Corporations Act of British Columbia and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol "DGO". The Company's business is the exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties within Canada. Accumulated operating losses for the Company to date total $8,016,956 (July 31, 2021

- $7,956,167). At October 31, 2021, the Company is considered an exploration stage company. The head office and principal address of the Company is PO Box 31880, Richmond, BC. Results of Operations

The Company is in the mineral exploration business and has no revenues. To date, the funding of the Company's exploration activities has been provided by private and public equity offerings of its shares.

Business consultant expenses incurred during the three-month period ended October 31, 2021 were $30,000 compared to $327,857 for the same period in 2021 as a result of additional consulting expenses incurred in relation to financing. There was a decrease in spend on investor relations and conference costs for the period ended October 31, 2021 over the same period in the prior year. Listing and transfer agent fees were $150 compared with $22,186 for the same period in 2020. Professional fees for the period were $10,702, compared to $19,545 the three- month period ended October 31, 2020.

Current assets were $494,844 as at October 31, 2021, compared to $527,918 as at July 31, 2021. Total liabilities were $153,047 compared with $97,955 as at the July 31, 2021. DURANGO RESOURCES INC. (An Exploration Stage Company) MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2021 Selected Annual Information 2022 2021 2020 Net revenues $ - $ - $ - Net income (loss) (60,789) (327,753) (331,638) Total comprehensive income (60,789) (327,753) (331,638) (loss) Earnings (loss) per share - $(0.00) $(0.00) $(0.01) basic and diluted Total current assets 494,844 527,918 958,528 Total current liabilities 153,047 97,955 285,968 Cash dividends $ - $ - $ - EXPLORATION PROPERTIES General The Qualified Person(s) responsible for the technical aspects of this Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) is George Yordanov, P.Geo., a consultant with the Company. Mayner's Fortune claims, British Columbia On July 29th, 2015, the Company entered into an agreement for the acquisition of the Mayner's Fortune limestone property situated in northwestern British Columbia. The property is located in the Skeena Mining Division approximately 7.5km southwest of Terrace, BC and 4km west of Lakelse Lake on the Lakelse River. Consideration was the issuance of 1,400,000 common shares to two arm's length vendors (issued). Finder's fees of 125,000 common shares were issued in relation to this transaction to an arm's length party. During the year ended July 31, 2021, $9,691 in exploration expenditures were incurred (2020 - nil). In 2021, the Company applied for and was granted permits for drilling, blasting and removal of up to 10,000 tonnes of limestone from the property. During the period ended October 31, 2021, $1,000 in exploration expenditures were completed on the properties. Trove claims, Quebec The Company has 100% ownership of the Trove property claims in the Windfall Lake area in Quebec. During the year ended July 31, 2021, $939,874 (2020 - $200,432) in exploration expenditures were completed on the property. The Company has just completed an exploration program on the Trove Property which includes mapping, trenching and drilling on previously identified geochemical and geophysical anomalies. During the period ended October 31, 2021, $588 in exploration expenditures were completed on the Trove property claims. DURANGO RESOURCES INC. (An Exploration Stage Company) MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2021 Windfall Lake claims, Quebec The Company staked groups of claims in the Windfall Lake gold camp which are 12,240 hectares in size and are in northern Quebec. One of the claim blocks in this group is the East Barry Property which is 7,740 hectares and located a few kilometres away from Durango's Trove property claims. During the year ended July 31, 2021, $963,776 in exploration expenditures were completed on the properties (2020 - $119,896). The Company is currently undergoing an exploration program on the East Barry Block which includes mapping, exploration drilling, geophysical and geochemical analysis. During the period ended October 31, 2021, $9,938 in exploration expenditures were completed on the Windfall Lake claims. Decouverte claims, Quebec On November 10, 2010, the Company entered into an agreement for the acquisition of 100% interest in the Decouverte Property situated in Quebec. Consideration included the issuance of 2,750,000 common shares (issued) and a $200,000 work commitment to be completed one year from TSXV approval. The Company owns 100% of the property. During the year ended July 31, 2018 the Company incurred $498,667 in exploration expenditures on drilling a portion of the property. During the year ended July 31, 2019, the property was written down to zero. During the period ended April 30, 2020, the claims were renewed and are in good standing until 2022. Management has plans to continue further exploration on the property during the 2021 year as travel and lodging permits due to Covid19. DURANGO RESOURCES INC. (An Exploration Stage Company) MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2021 EXPLORATION PROPERTIES (continued) Nemaska claims/NMX East, Quebec On November 10, 2010, the Company announced an agreement for the acquisition of 100% interest in the Decouverte Property situated in Quebec. Consideration included the issuance of 2,750,000 common shares (issued) and a $200,000 work commitment to be completed one year from TSX approval. The property is owned 100% by the Company. A news release was issued on November 24, 2011 via www.sedar.comwhich reported the completion of the 439-line kilometers, with flight lines flown east-west at 100m intervals. The Company hired a professional geophysicist to undertake a detailed interpretation of the survey data with seven areas of interest identified. The geology as mapped indicated a southwest to northeast trend while the airborne survey showed a strong geophysical magnetic anomaly over a 500 x 1000-meter area perpendicular to the geology. Durango received a grant from the Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (INRS) of Quebec to conduct deep geophysical surveys on the property. The INRS work commenced during the year ended July 31, 2017 and 2016 and consisted of $21,547 (2016 - $17,897) in exploration expenditures. During the period ended July 31, 2018, $498,667 in exploration expenditures were expended on the property. During the year ended July 31, 2021, drill permit applications were obtained for exploration drilling on the middle portion of the property. During the period ended October 31, 2021, $15,851 in exploration expenditures were completed on the properties. 4. Summary of Quarterly Results Administrative expenses for the quarter ended October 31, 2021 were $60,789, compared to $404,632 in the prior period ended October 31, 2020. Costs for business consultants for the period ended October 31, 2021 were $30,000 compared to $327,857 for the same period in 2020 as a result of additional consulting expenses incurred in relation to the financing. Expenses for investor relations and conferences were $8,028 in the current period, compared to $14,034 for the same period in 2020. Losses in the quarters above remain consistent with an exploration stage company. The fourth quarter of 2019 included a $1,383,811 write down in exploration expenses on properties which were not substantively worked on during the year or downsized. The third quarter of 2020 included a recovery of $184,919 due to tax credits received. DURANGO RESOURCES INC. (An Exploration Stage Company) MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2021 5. Liquidity and Capital Resources The ability of the Company to meet its obligations as they come due is mainly dependent on its ability to continue to fund operations through equity and/or debt financings. The Company has a cash balance of $251,314, GST/QST recoverable of $243,530 and working capital of $341,797 as at October 31, 2021, enough to maintain corporate capacity and complete planned exploration activities. To conduct the exploration as planned in the 2022 year it will be necessary for Durango to raise money through share issuances, suitable debt financing and/or other financing arrangements. While the Company has been successful in raising equity in the past, there can be no guarantee that it will be able to do so in the future. If the Company is unable to obtain the requisite amount of financing it will be required to continue to defer planned exploration activities and/or reduce corporate capacity and/or sell assets each of which would have a material adverse effect on its business and ability to continue as a going concern. The condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended October 31, 2021 do not give effect to the required adjustments to the carrying amounts and classification of assets and liabilities should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern. The Company's business, operations and financial condition could be materially and adversely affected by the outbreak of epidemics or pandemics or other health crises, including the recent outbreak of COVID-19. To date, there have been a large number of temporary business closures, quarantines and a general reduction in consumer activity in Canada. The outbreak has caused companies and various governmental bodies to impose travel, gathering and other public health restrictions. While these effects are expected to be temporary, the duration of the various disruptions to businesses locally and internationally and the related financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. Similarly, the Company cannot estimate whether or to what extent this outbreak and the potential financial impact may extend. Such public health crises can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for gold and other metals and minerals, global supply chains and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect mineral prices, interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, share prices and inflation. The risks to the Company of such public health crises also include slowdowns or temporary suspensions of operations in locations impacted by an outbreak, interruptions to supply chains and supplies upon on which the Company relies, restrictions that the Company and its contractors and subcontractors impose to ensure the safety of employees and others, increased labor costs, regulatory changes, political or economic instabilities or civil unrest. At this point, the extent to which COVID-19 will or may impact the Company is uncertain and these factors are beyond the Company's control; however, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, results of operations and financial condition. 6. Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements There are no off-balance sheet arrangements to which the Company is committed to as at October 31, 2021. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. 