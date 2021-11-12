Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Duratec Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DUR   AU0000109159

DURATEC LIMITED

(DUR)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/11
0.37 AUD   +1.37%
02:47aApplication for quotation of securities - DUR
PU
11/11Duratec Secures $36 Million Airport Fuel Infrastructure Contract
MT
08/29Duratec Limited Reports Financial Results for the Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Application for quotation of securities - DUR

11/12/2021 | 02:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

DURATEC LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday November 12, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

DUR

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

2,367,500

05/11/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

DURATEC LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

94141614075

1.3

ASX issuer code

DUR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

12/11/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

DURAA : RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

DUR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

2,367,500

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

5/11/2021

For personal use only

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities

Number of options being exercised

or other +convertible securities

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

being converted

200,000

Paul Ryan

Paul Ryan

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue date 5/11/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

only

Issue details

use

Number of +securities to be quoted

2,367,500

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

personalFor

Nil, it is the conversion of vested IPO Performance Rights, as noted in the IPO Replacement Prospectus dated 15 October

2020, into ordinary shares.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.365000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Duratec Ltd. published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 07:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DURATEC LIMITED
02:47aApplication for quotation of securities - DUR
PU
11/11Duratec Secures $36 Million Airport Fuel Infrastructure Contract
MT
08/29Duratec Limited Reports Financial Results for the Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/29Duratec Limited Reports Audited Consolidated Earnings Results for the Year Ended June 3..
CI
08/29Duratec Limited Declares Final Dividend for 2021, Payable on 13 October 2021
CI
08/13Australian Shares Rise to Record High on Healthcare-led Rally
MT
08/12DURATEC : JV Secures $39 Million Wharf Construction Project; Shares Soar 10%
MT
08/12Duratec Limited Secures $53 Million Contract
CI
03/29DURATEC : DDRIC Joint Venture Win $29 Million in Defense Works in Fiscal Third Quarter
MT
03/08Duratec Executes LOI for $63 Million Major Facade Refurbishment
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 236 M 172 M 172 M
Net income 2021 7,13 M 5,20 M 5,20 M
Net cash 2021 27,8 M 20,3 M 20,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 3,80%
Capitalization 88,1 M 64,3 M 64,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 725
Free-Float 40,7%
Chart DURATEC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Duratec Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DURATEC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Phillip Harcourt Managing Director & Executive Director
Paul Ryan Chief Financial Officer
Martin Brydon Non-Executive Chairman
Deane Gerald Diprose Operations Manager
Christopher John Oates Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DURATEC LIMITED-37.29%64
VINCI15.41%61 577
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED49.98%36 500
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.81%32 025
FERROVIAL, S.A.18.16%22 087
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED0.19%18 851