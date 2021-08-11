Log in
DURATEX S.A.

Duratex S A : 08/11/2021 Institucional Presentation 2Q21

08/11/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
Institucional Presentation 2Q21

Disclaimer

The information herein has been prepared by Duratex S.A. and does not represent any form of prospectus regarding the purchase or subscription to the company's shares or securities.

This material contains general information relating to Duratex and the markets in which the company operates.

No representation or guarantee, expressed or implied, is made herein, and no reliance should be placed on the accuracy, justification or completeness of the information provided.

Dexco does not offer any assurances or guarantees regarding the fulfilment of expectations described.

2

3

Who we are

70 years of history

7 forestry units

Leader in market for producing bathroom fittings

One of the leading

companies in the ceramic tiles segment in Brazil

+13k employees

16 industrial units in Brazil and 3 in Colombia

Biggest producer of wood panels in Brazil

Since 1951

It is listed on the stock exchange market

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Shareholders Structure (%)

40

40

Itaúsa

Bloco Seibel

Others

20

  • Dividend policy requiring minimum distribution of 30% of adjusted net earnings;
  • 30% of independent members on the Board Directors;.
  • Senior board members can not hold an executive position within the Company;
  • 6 executive comittees;
  • Risk management, Compliance, Audit and Ombudsman Departments;
  • Analyst covarage: Bradesco BBI, BTG Pactual, Credit Suisse, Empiricus Research, HSBC, JP Morgan, Santander, Morgan Stanley e Nau Securities.

4

Business unit

Strong Brands synonym

of excellence

Portfolio of products as a design benchmark

Innovation as a diretional of processes

Solid Management System (SGD) with focus in shareholder value creation

WOOD

DECA

CERAMIC TILES

DISSOLVING WOOD PULP

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Duratex SA published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 21:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7 677 M 1 471 M 1 471 M
Net income 2021 955 M 183 M 183 M
Net Debt 2021 1 383 M 265 M 265 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Yield 2021 3,42%
Capitalization 15 067 M 2 894 M 2 887 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,14x
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 14 081
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart DURATEX S.A.
Duration : Period :
Duratex S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DURATEX S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 21,92 BRL
Average target price 24,63 BRL
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonio Joaquim de Oliveira CEO & Director-Investor Relations
Carlos Henrique Pinto Haddad Head-Finance & Administration
Salo Davi Seibel Co-Chairman
Alfredo Egydio Setubal Co-Chairman
Daniel Lopes Franco Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DURATEX S.A.14.52%2 892
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION55.56%5 506
SHENZHEN CHENGXIN LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.80.85%5 067
STELLA-JONES INC.-5.81%2 253
STEICO SE112.46%2 084
CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.-2.41%1 765