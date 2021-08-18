Duratex S A : 08/18/2021 22ª Annual Conference Santander - 2021

CNPJ nº 97.837.181/0001-47

A Public Listed Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

DEXCO - CHANGE OF TICKER AND TRADING NAME

DURATEX S.A. ("Dexco" or "Company") informs its shareholders and the market in general that, in continuity to the Material Fact published on July 15, 2021, as of August 19, 2021, the following changes will occur in the trading of its securities on the stock exchange market managed by B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão: (i) your trading name will become DEXCO, replacing DURATEX and (ii) the shares issued will be traded under the new code, (ticker) DXCO3, which replaces DTEX3.

With 70 years of history, the Company decided to change its corporate brand to Dexco and on this date, the shareholders at the Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting approved the change in the denomination to Dexco S.A. This movement is part of a transformation journey started a few years ago and symbolizes a new cycle of strategic growth for the Company, which aims to leverage competitive advantage and enable expansion into new businesses. With Dexco and the promise of Viver Ambientes, the Company is also taking an important step in getting closer to its customers and consumers.

São Paulo (SP), August 18, 2021.

Carlos Henrique Pinto Haddad

Vice President of Administration, Finance and Investor Relations