DURATEX S.A.

(DTEX3)
Duratex S A : 08/28/2020 Notice to the Market - Member of the Board of Directors Replacement

08/28/2020 | 08:10pm EDT

CNPJ 97.837.181/0001-47

Companhia Aberta

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

DURATEX S.A. announces that the Company's Board of Directors, which gathered today, has appointed Alexandre de Barros as an alternate member of the Board of Directors, with a term of office until the next General Meeting, pursuant to Article 150 of Law 6,404/76, replacing Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barretto Villela, who resigned on this date.

Alexandre de Barros takes over the presidency of the IT and Digital Innovation Committee, of which he is a specialist member, and Juliana Rozenbaum Munemori, independent board member, shall integrate it on this date.

São Paulo (SP), August 28, 2020.

CARLOS HENRIQUE PINTO HADDAD

Investor Relations Officer

Financials
Sales 2020 4 891 M 908 M 908 M
Net income 2020 266 M 49,4 M 49,4 M
Net Debt 2020 2 316 M 430 M 430 M
P/E ratio 2020 83,5x
Yield 2020 2,58%
Capitalization 11 318 M 2 076 M 2 102 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,79x
EV / Sales 2021 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 12 075
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart DURATEX S.A.
Duration : Period :
Duratex S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DURATEX S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 16,13 BRL
Last Close Price 16,40 BRL
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target -1,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Antonio Joaquim de Oliveira CEO & Director-Investor Relations
Salo Davi Seibel Co-Chairman
Alfredo Egydio Setubal Co-Chairman
Carlos Henrique Pinto Haddad CFO & Director-Investor Relations
Alfredo Egydio Arruda Villela Filho Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DURATEX S.A.-1.91%2 026
ASSA ABLOY AB-7.95%25 615
SAINT-GOBAIN-6.41%21 947
MASCO CORPORATION23.15%15 273
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.29.87%11 723
TREX COMPANY, INC.63.34%8 497
