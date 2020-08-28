Duratex S A : 08/28/2020 Notice to the Market - Member of the Board of Directors Replacement

CNPJ 97.837.181/0001-47
Companhia Aberta
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
DURATEX S.A. announces that the Company's Board of Directors, which gathered today, has appointed Alexandre de Barros as an alternate member of the Board of Directors, with a term of office until the next General Meeting, pursuant to Article 150 of Law 6,404/76, replacing Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barretto Villela, who resigned on this date.
Alexandre de Barros takes over the presidency of the IT and Digital Innovation Committee, of which he is a specialist member, and Juliana Rozenbaum Munemori, independent board member, shall integrate it on this date.
São Paulo (SP), August 28, 2020.
CARLOS HENRIQUE PINTO HADDAD
Investor Relations Officer
