Duratex S A : 10/30/2020 Notice to the Market - Participation in open event to the public – “live”

Notice to the market
Participation in open event to the public - "live"
DURATEX S.A. ("Duratex" or "Company"), pursuant to the provisions of official note 7/2020-CVM-SEP, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general the participation of the Manager of Corporate Innovation and Sustainability, Giancarlo Tomazim, in a live about "Duratex's Commitments to Better Living" at the Forward Summit 2020 event organized by Symnetics.
The live will take place on November 3rd, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. BRT, and will be broadcast on the link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PCtpXnE6TAmN0pljlkrVGQ.
The Company also takes the opportunity to invite the market in general to participate in this event.
São Paulo (SP), October 30th, 2020.
Carlos Henrique Pinto Haddad
Vice President of Administration, Finance and Investor Relations
