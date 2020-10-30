Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Duratex S.A.    DTEX3   BRDTEXACNOR3

DURATEX S.A.

(DTEX3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Duratex S A : 10/30/2020 Notice to the Market - Participation in open event to the public – “live”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 06:20pm EDT

CNPJ 97.837.181/0001-47

A Public Listed Company

Notice to the market

Participation in open event to the public - "live"

DURATEX S.A. ("Duratex" or "Company"), pursuant to the provisions of official note 7/2020-CVM-SEP, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general the participation of the Manager of Corporate Innovation and Sustainability, Giancarlo Tomazim, in a live about "Duratex's Commitments to Better Living" at the Forward Summit 2020 event organized by Symnetics.

The live will take place on November 3rd, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. BRT, and will be broadcast on the link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PCtpXnE6TAmN0pljlkrVGQ.

The Company also takes the opportunity to invite the market in general to participate in this event.

São Paulo (SP), October 30th, 2020.

Carlos Henrique Pinto Haddad

Vice President of Administration, Finance and Investor Relations

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Duratex SA published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 22:19:02 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DURATEX S.A.
06:20pDURATEX S A : 10/30/2020 Notice to the Market - Participation in open event to t..
PU
09/15DURATEX S A : 09/15/2020 Notice to the Market - Live Participation of the CEO
PU
08/28DURATEX S A : 08/28/2020 Notice to the Market - Member of the Board of Directors..
PU
08/14DURATEX S A : anuncia aquisição integral da Viva Decora
PU
08/14DURATEX S.A. : Half-year results
CO
08/13DURATEX S A : 13/08/2020 Comunicado ao Mercado - Cancelamento da Assembleia Gera..
PU
08/13DURATEX S A : 08/13/2020 Notice to the Market - Cancellation of the Extraordinar..
PU
08/05DURATEX S A : 05/08/2020 Comunicado ao Mercado - Aquisição Integral da Viva Deco..
PU
08/05DURATEX S A : 08/05/2020 Notice to Market - Integral Acquisition of Viva Decora
PU
08/05DURATEX S A : 08/05/2020 Notice to the Market - Transactions Between Related Par..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 345 M 931 M 931 M
Net income 2020 353 M 61,4 M 61,4 M
Net Debt 2020 2 445 M 426 M 426 M
P/E ratio 2020 38,5x
Yield 2020 2,06%
Capitalization 13 554 M 2 364 M 2 361 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,99x
EV / Sales 2021 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 12 075
Free-Float 28,5%
Chart DURATEX S.A.
Duration : Period :
Duratex S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DURATEX S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 19,96 BRL
Last Close Price 19,64 BRL
Spread / Highest target 22,2%
Spread / Average Target 1,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Antonio Joaquim de Oliveira CEO & Director-Investor Relations
Salo Davi Seibel Co-Chairman
Alfredo Egydio Setubal Co-Chairman
Carlos Henrique Pinto Haddad CFO & Director-Investor Relations
Alfredo Egydio Arruda Villela Filho Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DURATEX S.A.17.46%2 348
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION-4.68%3 176
NORBORD INC.25.05%2 623
STELLA-JONES INC.17.64%2 231
CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.-15.40%1 483
DEHUA TB NEW DECORATION MATERIAL CO.,LTD26.12%1 073
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group