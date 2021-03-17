Log in
DURATEX S.A.

DURATEX S.A.

(DTEX3)
Duratex S A : 03/17/2021 Notice to the market - Participation in a open event "live"

03/17/2021 | 06:48pm EDT
CNPJ nº 97.837.181/0001-47

A Public Listed Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

PARTICIPATION IN OPEN EVENT TO THE PUBLIC - "LIVE"

DURATEX S.A. ("Duratex" or "Company") pursuant to the provisions of official note 7/2020-CVM-SEP, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general the participation of the Company CEO, Antonio Joaquim de Oliveira, in a live launch of the performance report on water management in the cultivated tree sector entitled "Taking Care of Water Is Taking Care of Everyone's Future"

organized by Brazilian Panel Industry (IBÁ).

The live will take place on March 19th, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. BRT, and will be broadcast at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hxWSLeuTGUk&ab_channel=Malinovski.

The Company also takes the opportunity to invite the market in general to participate in this event.

São Paulo (SP), March 17th, 2021.

Carlos Henrique Pinto Haddad

Vice President of Administration, Finance and Investor Relations

Disclaimer

Duratex SA published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 22:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
