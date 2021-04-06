Log in
DURATEX S.A.

(DTEX3)
Duratex S A : 04/06/2021 Notice to the Market - ESG Management Creation

04/06/2021 | 05:22pm EDT
CNPJ nº 97.837.181/0001-47

A Public Listed Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

ESG MANAGEMENT CREATION

DURATEX S.A. ("Duratex" or "Company") informs its shareholders and the market in general the creation of ESG management, which will be responsible for leading actions related to the management of environmental, social and corporate governance issues, ensuring the focus and speed of the transformations and challenges faced by the Company.

The management will be led by Guilherme Setubal Souza e Silva, current Deca's Revenue Growth Management manager, and will report to the Executive Board People & ESG, with Glizia Prado.

Thus, Duratex reinforces its commitment to the sustainable development of its operations, in order to minimize its impacts on the environment and ensure best practices with its stakeholders.

São Paulo (SP), April 6, 2021.

Carlos Henrique Pinto Haddad

Vice President of Administration, Finance and Investor Relations

Disclaimer

Duratex SA published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 21:21:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6 543 M 1 170 M 1 170 M
Net income 2021 830 M 148 M 148 M
Net Debt 2021 2 047 M 366 M 366 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
Yield 2021 2,15%
Capitalization 13 286 M 2 367 M 2 377 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,34x
EV / Sales 2022 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 13 241
Free-Float 42,7%
Chart DURATEX S.A.
Duration : Period :
Duratex S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DURATEX S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 21,71 BRL
Last Close Price 19,24 BRL
Spread / Highest target 29,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Antonio Joaquim de Oliveira CEO & Director-Investor Relations
Carlos Henrique Pinto Haddad Head-Finance & Administration
Salo Davi Seibel Co-Chairman
Alfredo Egydio Setubal Co-Chairman
Daniel Lopes Franco Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DURATEX S.A.0.52%2 354
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION60.43%6 353
STELLA-JONES INC.11.73%2 703
SHENZHEN CHENGXIN LITHIUM GROUP CO.,LTD.-13.83%2 322
CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.-10.34%1 634
STEICO SE27.95%1 264
