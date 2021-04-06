Duratex S A : 04/06/2021 Notice to the Market - ESG Management Creation

CNPJ nº 97.837.181/0001-47
ESG MANAGEMENT CREATION
DURATEX S.A. ("Duratex" or "Company") informs its shareholders and the market in general the creation of ESG management, which will be responsible for leading actions related to the management of environmental, social and corporate governance issues, ensuring the focus and speed of the transformations and challenges faced by the Company.
The management will be led by Guilherme Setubal Souza e Silva, current Deca's Revenue Growth Management manager, and will report to the Executive Board People & ESG, with Glizia Prado.
Thus, Duratex reinforces its commitment to the sustainable development of its operations, in order to minimize its impacts on the environment and ensure best practices with its stakeholders.
São Paulo (SP), April 6, 2021.
Carlos Henrique Pinto Haddad
Vice President of Administration, Finance and Investor Relations
