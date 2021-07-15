Log in
Duratex S A : Assembleia

07/15/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CNPJ nº 97.837.181/0001-47

Companhia Aberta

EDITAL DE CONVOCAÇÃO

ASSEMBLEIA GERAL EXTRAORDINÁRIA

Os Senhores Acionistas da DURATEX S.A. ("Companhia") são convidados a se reunirem em Assembleia Geral Extraordinária, que se realizará em 18.08.2021, às 11h, na forma exclusivamente digital, a fim de:

  1. alterar a denominação da Companhia de Duratex S.A. para Dexco S.A. e a consequente alteração do Artigo 1º do Estatuto Social; e
  2. consolidar o Estatuto Social.

Informações gerais:

  1. Legitimação, Representação e Participação na Assembleia: os Acionistas, seus representantes legais ou procuradores, munidos de documento de identidade, comprovação de poderes e extrato de titularidade das ações, consoante Artigo 126 da Lei 6.404/76, poderão participar da Assembleia ou participar e votar de forma virtual por meio de Plataforma Digital, nos termos da Instrução CVM 622/20. Para tanto, os Acionistas deverão enviar solicitação acompanhada da documentação necessária em formato PDF para o e-mailassembleia@duratex.com.br, até às 11h do dia 16.08.2021. As orientações, o link, os dados para conexão e a senha de acesso serão enviados até 11h do dia 17.08.2021, somente àqueles que manifestarem tal interesse e apresentarem a integralidade da documentação necessária até às 11h do dia 16.08.2021, conforme instruções detalhadas no Manual da Assembleia.
  2. Voto a Distância: os Acionistas que optarem por exercer seus direitos de voto a distância deverão preencher o Boletim de Voto a Distância e enviá-lo,até 12.08.2021, ao escriturador das ações da Companhia, aos agentes de custódia (corretoras) ou diretamente à Companhia, consoante instruções contidas no Manual da Assembleia;
  3. Documentos à disposição dos Acionistas: todos os documentos e informações adicionais necessários para análise e exercício do direito de voto encontram-se disponíveis na sede social e nos websites de Relações com Investidores da Companhia (www.duratex.com.br/ri), da B3 (www.b3.com.br) e da CVM (www.cvm.gov.br).

São Paulo (SP), 15 de julho de 2021.

CONSELHO DE ADMINISTRAÇÃO

Alfredo Egydio Setubal

Presidente do Conselho de Administração

CNPJ nº 97.837.181/0001-47

A Publicly Listed Company

CALL NOTICE

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

The Stockholders of DURATEX S.A. ("Company") are hereby invited to meet in an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on August 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. on an exclusively digital basis, to:

  1. alter the corporate denomination of the Company of Duratex S.A. to Dexco S.A. and the consequent amendment of Article 1 of the Corporate Bylaws; and
  2. consolidate the Corporate Bylaws.

General information:

  1. Legitimation, Representation and Participation in the Meeting: The Stockholders, their legal representatives or proxies, holding identity documents, substantiating powers and statement of ownership of the shares pursuant to Article 126 of Law 6.404/76, may participate in the Meeting or participate and vote in a virtual manner through the medium of a Digital Platform, pursuant to CVM Instruction 622/20. For this purpose, Stockholders should send a request together with the necessary documentation in PDF format to the e-mailassembleia@duratex.com.br, by 11 a.m. on August 16, 2021. Instructions, the link, data for the connection and password for access shall be sent by 11 a.m. on August 17, 2021 only to those that express this interest and have presented the necessary documentation in full by 11 a.m. on August 16, 2021, according to instructions shown in the Manual of the General Meeting.
  2. Remote Voting: the Stockholders that have opted to exercise their remote voting rights shall complete the Remote Voting Ballot and send it by August 12, 2021 to the bookkeeping institution for the shares of the Company, to the custody agents (brokers) or directly to the Company, in accordance with the instructions included in the Manual of the General Meeting;
  3. Documents at the disposal of the Stockholders: all the documents and additional information necessary for the analysis and exercise of voting rights are available form the corporate registered offices and from the websites of the Company's Investor Relations area (www.duratex.com.br/ri), of B3 (www.b3.com.br) and the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (www.cvm.gov.br).

São Paulo (SP), July 15, 2021.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Alfredo Egydio Setubal

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Duratex SA published this content on 15 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2021 21:36:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
