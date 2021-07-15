Duratex S A : Assembleia

alterar a denominação da Companhia de Duratex S.A. para Dexco S.A. e a consequente alteração do Artigo 1º do Estatuto Social; e

CNPJ nº 97.837.181/0001-47

A Publicly Listed Company

CALL NOTICE

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

The Stockholders of DURATEX S.A. ("Company") are hereby invited to meet in an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on August 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. on an exclusively digital basis, to:

alter the corporate denomination of the Company of Duratex S.A. to Dexco S.A. and the consequent amendment of Article 1 of the Corporate Bylaws; and consolidate the Corporate Bylaws.

General information:

Legitimation, Representation and Participation in the Meeting : The Stockholders , their legal representatives or proxies, holding identity documents, substantiating powers and statement of ownership of the shares pursuant to Article 126 of Law 6.404/76, may participate in the Meeting or participate and vote in a virtual manner through the medium of a Digital Platform , pursuant to CVM Instruction 622/20. For this purpose, Stockholders should send a request together with the necessary documentation in PDF format to the e-mail assembleia@duratex.com.br , by 11 a.m. on August 16, 2021 . Instructions, the link, data for the connection and password for access shall be sent by 11 a.m. on August 17, 2021 only to those that express this interest and have presented the necessary documentation in full by 11 a.m. on August 16, 2021, according to instructions shown in the Manual of the General Meeting . Remote Voting : the Stockholders that have opted to exercise their remote voting rights shall complete the Remote Voting Ballot and send it by August 12, 2021 to the bookkeeping institution for the shares of the Company, to the custody agents (brokers) or directly to the Company, in accordance with the instructions included in the Manual of the General Meeting ; Documents at the disposal of the Stockholders : all the documents and additional information necessary for the analysis and exercise of voting rights are available form the corporate registered offices and from the websites of the Company's Investor Relations area ( www.duratex.com.br/ri ( www.b3.com.br ) and the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ( www.cvm.gov.br ).

São Paulo (SP), July 15, 2021.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Alfredo Egydio Setubal

Chairman of the Board of Directors