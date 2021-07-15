Duratex S A : Reunião da Administração

CNPJ nº 97.837.181/0001-47

A Publicly Listed Company

SUMMARIZED MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HELD ON JULY 14, 2021

DATE, TIME, AND PLACE: on July 14, 2021, at 4:00 p.m at Avenida Paulista, 1938, 5th floor in the city and state of São Paulo.

CHAIR: Alfredo Egydio Setubal (Chairman), Alfredo Egydio Arruda Villela Filho and Helio Seibel (Vice Presidents) and Guilherme Setubal Souza e Silva (Secretary).

QUORUM: the totality of effective members with manifestation by e-mail.

RESOLUTONS ADOPTED UNANIMOUSLY: based on the supporting material which is filed at the registered offices of the Company, the Directors decided:

To approve the proposals of (i) use of the brand name Dexco by the Company and its subsidiaries; and alteration of the corporate denomination of the Company from Duratex S.A. to Dexco S.A., and submit them to the deliberation by the General Meeting; To approve the alteration of the stock exchange name and ticker symbol for common shares issued by the Company on B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão from DURATEX to DEXCO and from "DTEX3" to "DXCO3", respectively; To approve the convening of the Company's stockholders to meet in the form of an Extraordinary General Meeting on August 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. on an exclusively digital basis; and the corresponding Management Proposal in order to: (a) amend the corporate denomination of the Company from Duratex S.A. to Dexco S.A. and the consequent amendment of Article 1 of the Company's Corporate Bylaws; and (b) consolidate the Corporate Bylaws; and To authorize the Board of Officers to take the necessary actions for formalizing the decisions approved, including but not limited to: (a) providing stockholders of the Company and the market on July 15 next, in the Investor Relations websites of the Company ( www.duratex.com.br/ri ( www.b3.com.br ) and the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ( www.cvm.gov.br (b) promote the legal publications of the said Call Notice; and (c) pursuant to the applicable regulations, inform the market as soon as decided by B3, as from what date the shares issued by the Company shall be traded under the new ticker symbol and stock exchange denomination.

CONCLUSION: with the work of the meeting concluded, these minutes were drafted, read and approved by the Directors with manifestation by e-mail. São Paulo (SP), July 14, 2021. (signed) Alfredo Egydio Setubal - Chairman; Alfredo Egydio Arruda Villela Filho and Helio Seibel - Vice-Presidents; Andrea Laserna Seibel, Juliana Rozenbaum Munemori, Márcio Fróes Torres, Raul Calfat, Ricardo Egydio Setubal and Rodolfo Villela Marino - Directors; and Guilherme Setubal Souza e Silva - Secretary.

Carlos Henrique Pinto Haddad

Vice President of Administration, Finance and Investor Relations