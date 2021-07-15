Log in
Duratex S A : Reunião da Administração

07/15/2021
CNPJ nº 97.837.181/0001-47

Companhia Aberta

ATA SUMÁRIA DA REUNIÃO DO CONSELHO DE ADMINISTRAÇÃO

REALIZADA EM 14 DE JULHO DE 2021

DATA, HORA E LOCAL: em 14 de julho de 2021, às 16h00, na Avenida Paulista, 1938, 5º andar, em São Paulo (SP).

MESA: Alfredo Egydio Setubal (Presidente), Alfredo Egydio Arruda Villela Filho e Helio Seibel (Vice- Presidentes) e Guilherme Setubal Souza e Silva (Secretário).

QUORUM: a totalidade dos membros efetivos, com manifestação por e-mail.

DELIBERAÇÕES TOMADAS POR UNANIMIDADE: os Conselheiros deliberaram, com base no material de apoio que fica arquivado na sede da Companhia:

  1. Aprovar as propostas de (i) uso da marca Dexco pela Companhia e suas controladas; e (ii) alteração da denominação da Companhia de Duratex S.A. para Dexco S.A., e submetê-la à deliberação da Assembleia Geral;
  2. Aprovar a alteração do nome de pregão e do código de negociação (ticker) das ações ordinárias de emissão da Companhia na B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão de DURATEX para DEXCO e de "DTEX3" para "DXCO3", respectivamente;
  3. Aprovar a convocação dos Acionistas da Companhia para se reunirem em Assembleia Geral Extraordinária no dia 18 de agosto de 2021, às 11h, na forma exclusivamente digital; e a correspondente Proposta da Administração, a fim de: (a) alterar a denominação da Companhia de Duratex S.A. para Dexco S.A. e a consequente alteração do Artigo 1º do Estatuto Social; e (b) consolidar o Estatuto Social; e
  4. Autorizar a Diretoria da Companhia a tomar as providências necessárias à formalização das deliberações ora aprovadas, incluindo, mas não se limitando a: (a) disponibilizar aos acionistas da Companhia e ao mercado, no próximo dia 15 de julho, nos websites de Relações com Investidores da Companhia (www.duratex.com.br/ri), da B3 (www.b3.com.br) e da Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (www.cvm.gov.br), e na sede social os seguinte documentos: (i) a presente ata, (ii) o Edital de Convocação, (iii) a Proposta da Administração/Manual e (iv) o Boletim de Voto à Distância; (b) promover as publicações legais do referido Edital; e (c) informar ao mercado, nos termos da regulamentação aplicável, assim que definido junto à B3, a partir de qual data as ações de emissão da Companhia deverão ser negociadas com os novos ticker e nome de pregão.

ENCERRAMENTO: nada mais havendo a tratar, lavrou-se esta ata que foi lida e aprovada pelos Conselheiros com manifestação por e-mail. São Paulo (SP), 14 de julho de 2021. (aa) Alfredo Egydio Setubal - Presidente; Alfredo Egydio Arruda Villela Filho e Helio Seibel - Vice-Presidentes; Andrea Laserna Seibel, Juliana Rozenbaum Munemori, Márcio Fróes Torres, Raul Calfat, Ricardo Egydio Setubal e Rodolfo Villela Marino - Conselheiros; e Guilherme Setubal Souza e Silva - Secretário.

Carlos Henrique Pinto Haddad

Vice-Presidente de Administração, Finanças e Relações com os Investidores

CNPJ nº 97.837.181/0001-47

A Publicly Listed Company

SUMMARIZED MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HELD ON JULY 14, 2021

DATE, TIME, AND PLACE: on July 14, 2021, at 4:00 p.m at Avenida Paulista, 1938, 5th floor in the city and state of São Paulo.

CHAIR: Alfredo Egydio Setubal (Chairman), Alfredo Egydio Arruda Villela Filho and Helio Seibel (Vice Presidents) and Guilherme Setubal Souza e Silva (Secretary).

QUORUM: the totality of effective members with manifestation by e-mail.

RESOLUTONS ADOPTED UNANIMOUSLY: based on the supporting material which is filed at the registered offices of the Company, the Directors decided:

  1. To approve the proposals of (i) use of the brand name Dexco by the Company and its subsidiaries; and
    1. alteration of the corporate denomination of the Company from Duratex S.A. to Dexco S.A., and submit them to the deliberation by the General Meeting;
  3. To approve the alteration of the stock exchange name and ticker symbol for common shares issued by the Company on B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão from DURATEX to DEXCO and from "DTEX3" to "DXCO3", respectively;
  4. To approve the convening of the Company's stockholders to meet in the form of an Extraordinary General Meeting on August 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. on an exclusively digital basis; and the corresponding Management Proposal in order to: (a) amend the corporate denomination of the Company from Duratex S.A. to Dexco S.A. and the consequent amendment of Article 1 of the Company's Corporate Bylaws; and (b) consolidate the Corporate Bylaws; and
  5. To authorize the Board of Officers to take the necessary actions for formalizing the decisions approved, including but not limited to: (a) providing stockholders of the Company and the market on July 15 next, in the Investor Relations websites of the Company (www.duratex.com.br/ri), of B3 (www.b3.com.br) and the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (www.cvm.gov.br), and at the Corporate headquarters, the following documents: (i) these minutes, (ii) the Call Notice, (iii) the Management Proposal/Manual and (iv) the Remote Voting Ballot; (b) promote the legal publications of the said Call Notice; and (c) pursuant to the applicable regulations, inform the market as soon as decided by B3, as from what date the shares issued by the Company shall be traded under the new ticker symbol and stock exchange denomination.

CONCLUSION: with the work of the meeting concluded, these minutes were drafted, read and approved by the Directors with manifestation by e-mail. São Paulo (SP), July 14, 2021. (signed) Alfredo Egydio Setubal - Chairman; Alfredo Egydio Arruda Villela Filho and Helio Seibel - Vice-Presidents; Andrea Laserna Seibel, Juliana Rozenbaum Munemori, Márcio Fróes Torres, Raul Calfat, Ricardo Egydio Setubal and Rodolfo Villela Marino - Directors; and Guilherme Setubal Souza e Silva - Secretary.

Carlos Henrique Pinto Haddad

Vice President of Administration, Finance and Investor Relations

